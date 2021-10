Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has conquered the box office, the wrestling ring, TV ratings and tequila sales — now, is he about to dominate the charts? In a history-making career move, Johnson is making his rap debut, featured on Tech N9ne’s new single, “Face Off.” Speaking to Variety in an exclusive interview, Johnson says, “I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that.” “Face Off,” the new single on Tech N9ne’s new album, “ASIN9NE” from Strange Music, also features Joey Cool and King Iso. The track marks a collaboration between the most successful independent...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO