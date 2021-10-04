CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are celebrity fragrances making a comeback?

By Meg Honigmann
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLava Lamps, Impulse body spray, clear mascara, hot pink Motorola flip phones… and, of course, the latest Britney Spears perfume. These were all mainstays of noughties culture. Back then celebrity fragrances reigned supreme: sales were sky high, and new versions were constantly being churned out. But, there came a point when the slew of these scents became excessive and the market crashed. Sales have been declining year-on-year ever since: they fell by nearly a fifth from 2015 to 2016 alone, according to the NPD group - a considerable plummet, especially given that the overall fragrance market grows steadily each year.

