Aurora, West Virginia, is a remote place, pretty much on the way to nowhere, a high plateau reachable via an old byway with the overly grand name of the Northwestern Turnpike and nestled in the sort of virgin hemlock forest that once covered the Appalachian highlands. It is garlanded with nine species of fern, three club mosses and more than 50 types of wildflowers. Long ago it was the site of a popular resort that drew summertime revelers from Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Baltimore. Today, an innovative drug-rehabilitation center occupies the four remaining resort buildings that sit on a slope by the side of the road. And next door is Brookside Farm, a 270-acre spread now home to range-raised hogs and cattle, to a maple-syrup operation, and to one Edward Utterback.