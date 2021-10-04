CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAurora, West Virginia, is a remote place, pretty much on the way to nowhere, a high plateau reachable via an old byway with the overly grand name of the Northwestern Turnpike and nestled in the sort of virgin hemlock forest that once covered the Appalachian highlands. It is garlanded with nine species of fern, three club mosses and more than 50 types of wildflowers. Long ago it was the site of a popular resort that drew summertime revelers from Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Baltimore. Today, an innovative drug-rehabilitation center occupies the four remaining resort buildings that sit on a slope by the side of the road. And next door is Brookside Farm, a 270-acre spread now home to range-raised hogs and cattle, to a maple-syrup operation, and to one Edward Utterback.

nd.edu

Letters to the Editor

In his editor’s column, “Seeking the Holy,” Kerry Temple bemoans too little attention being “paid to the ineffable, the numinous, and how to seek the divine and where to find the true and deep spiritual sustenance all humans crave.” These are good thoughts but mostly impossible to achieve in these days of secular, science-based, nonmystical existence. I do not believe that most of us are capable of recapturing those “holy” thoughts and feelings from our Catholic grade-school days. Beliefs nowadays need to be grounded in objective, verifiable truths, or they have no resounding impact on how we live a life.
RELIGION
nd.edu

Those Final 47 Days

On February 5, I flew to Pennsylvania to see my father, who was hospitalized after falling a few days earlier. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, I was not allowed to visit him in the hospital. For three days, I begged and begged, but could not see him. I called many times and talked with the nurse in charge. No luck.
NOTRE DAME, IN
nd.edu

Recent Faculty Books

Faustian Bargain: The Soviet-German Partnership and the Origins of the Second World War, Ian Ona Johnson (Oxford University Press). With the Versailles treaty that ended World War I, Germany promised to limit its army to 100,000 men and not to purchase or produce tanks, aircraft or poison gas supplies — but Russia secretly offered the defeated Germans an out. The first tentative connections between the two enemy nations happened in 1919, when the war was barely over and long before Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, writes Johnson, the P.J. Moran Family Assistant Professor of Military History. Johnson crafts an engrossing history of the little-known partnership that ended with Hitler’s betrayal of Joseph Stalin, Germany’s 1941 invasion of the Soviet Union and the horrors of World War II.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nd.edu

2022 Notre Dame Evangelium Vitae Medal awarded to John Bruchalski

The de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture at the University of Notre Dame will present the 2022 Notre Dame Evangelium Vitae Medal to Dr. John T. Bruchalski, founder of Tepeyac OB/GYN, one of the largest pro-life clinics in the nation, at a celebration on April 23. "Dr. Bruchalski is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
nd.edu

NDIAS artist in residence named 2021 MacArthur Fellow

Reginald Dwayne Betts, current artist in residence at the University of Notre Dame’s Institute for Advanced Study (NDIAS), has been named to the 2021 John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Fellowship Class. Betts is one of 25 fellows to be selected for the honor, which aims to recognize “talented individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
nd.edu

Patricia Clark awarded NIH Pioneer Award, the first in Indiana

Patricia L. Clark, the Rev. John Cardinal O’Hara, C.S.C., Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and associate vice president for research at the University of Notre Dame, has received a Director’s Pioneer Award from the National Institutes of Health. These awards are given to exceptionally creative scientists advancing high-risk, high-impact research. Clark is the first researcher in Indiana to receive this distinguished award since the program’s inception in 2004.
INDIANA STATE
