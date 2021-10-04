CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Duterte’s daughter rebuffs offer, but door open in Philippines presidential race

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter has no intention of joining her father’s party or being its flag-bearer, her spokesperson said on Monday, adding to the twists surrounding next year’s presidential election in the Southeast Asian nation. Duterte said on Sunday he will not run for office https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-president-duterte-says-he-is-retiring-politics-2021-10-02...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa says 'nothing is possible without facts'

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said on Friday that her Nobel Peace Prize win shows that "nothing is possible without facts", referring to the links between democracy and freedom of expression. "A world without facts means a world without truth and trust," Ressa said during a livestreamed interview with her news website Rappler. The outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte expressed "shock" at the award and said Rappler, the news outlet she co-founded, "would just keep doing what we're doing." Ressa and Rappler have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war.
WORLD
AFP

Philippine press freedom advocates hail Maria Ressa's Nobel Prize

Philippine journalists and rights activists said Friday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa was a "triumph" for press freedom in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. "It is... a triumph of a free and courageous press," said veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan on Facebook. 
ASIA
94.3 Jack FM

Philippine journalist’s Nobel called ‘rebuke’ to Duterte, who remains silent

MANILA (Reuters) – The Nobel Peace Prize for Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was hailed by many at home on Saturday as a rebuke on official attacks on the media, but there was no comment from President Rodrigo Duterte, a frequent critic of Ressa’s news site. Ressa https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nobel-prize-shines-light-dark-time-philippines-ressa-2021-10-08, who is free...
ASIA
AFP

Duterte nemesis and drug-war critic bids for Philippine president

Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo, an arch-rival of President Rodrigo Duterte and staunch critic of his deadly drug war, said Thursday she will run for the top job, becoming the leading opposition candidate in a crowded election field. Most of the top candidates have supported the drug war, which is being investigated by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Sara Duterte
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Derrick

Philippine dictator son's presidential run triggers protests

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The son and namesake of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising, registered his candidacy Wednesday for next year’s presidential elections, sparking a protest by activists who angrily recalled the widespread human rights atrocities that marked the martial law era under his late father.
ADVOCACY
kdal610.com

Duterte government’s approval slides as Philippines election season starts

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government suffered a slump in ratings in the third quarter, with lower approval of its handling of issues like COVID-19, inflation, crime and corruption, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. Pulse Asia’s Sept. 6 to 11 survey was released as election season gets...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Timeline: Philippine President Duterte’s tumultuous term

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced he will retire from politics, opening the way for his daughter to run for president in next year’s election. Here is a timeline of some of the key events in Duterte’s term:. May 2016: Duterte, the former mayor of Davao City...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Race#Manila#Reuters#Southeast Asian#Pdp Laban
Arkansas Online

Philippines' Duterte: Not running

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday announced he would be retiring from politics, walking back a previous claim that he would run for the vice presidency in 2022 -- and leaving the public guessing as to who he wants to be his successor. Duterte, 76, accompanied his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Support for Dutertes declines in Philippines election survey

MANILA (Reuters) - The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte remains the most popular prospect for next year’s presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, while her father slipped into second among contenders for the vice-presidency. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who this month said she would not seek (here) higher office,...
POLITICS
Washington Post

How Populist Duterte Keeps Shaking Up the Philippines

The Punisher. Dirty Harry. Donald Trump of the East. These are nicknames given to President Rodrigo Duterte, a fiery populist who has waged a deadly war on drugs in the Philippines. Since his election in 2016, he has scrambled the country’s international loyalties, shaken up big business and angered women’s groups and the Catholic Church. And that was before missteps in handling the Covid-19 pandemic led to one of the highest case rates in Southeast Asia and tens of thousands of deaths, tanking the economy as well. Yet Duterte remains popular with a wide base, allowing him to chart a path for staying in power despite a constitutional limit of one term.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Philippines
Reuters

Philippines' Pacquiao sues influential evangelist over graft accusation

MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed...
CHINA
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy