I did it again! I left my cell phone in a public restroom. When I got my first smartphone, my daughter cautioned me, “Mom, people steal these!”. So, I make sure I have it with me when I’m out somewhere. I keep my eyes on it when it is not in my pocket. However, restrooms seem to be my downfall. I have left it there on multiple occasions.

