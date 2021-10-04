CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac Is Getting A New Logo

By Jay Traugott
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cadillac has confirmed that the design of its signature crest logo will be changing for the second time since 2014. Back then, GM's luxury brand dropped the decades-old round badge with laurel wreath surround in favor of a wider shield design deemed more appropriate for modern vehicles. According to Fox News, the new logo, which we can already see on the Cadillac Lyriq, will retain the wide look but will drop the colors. The new black and white design will be applied to future all-electric models.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Lyriq#Gm#Design#The Cadillac#Laurel Wreath#Fox News#Ev#Onyx
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

