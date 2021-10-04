Cadillac Is Getting A New Logo
Cadillac has confirmed that the design of its signature crest logo will be changing for the second time since 2014. Back then, GM's luxury brand dropped the decades-old round badge with laurel wreath surround in favor of a wider shield design deemed more appropriate for modern vehicles. According to Fox News, the new logo, which we can already see on the Cadillac Lyriq, will retain the wide look but will drop the colors. The new black and white design will be applied to future all-electric models.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0