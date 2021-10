The volcano eruption in late September on La Palma, the Spanish island, continues to impact on life in the Canaries - after forcing the postponement of a football match.UDG Tenerife Egatesa, who play in the Women’s Primera Division in Spain, have had to cancel their upcoming game against mainland-based Villarreal Femenino on account of an inability to travel.Villarreal confirmed the postponement on Twitter was “due to the away side having difficulties travelling because of the volcano eruption in La Palma.”The two sides were due to face off on Saturday, with just one point and two places in the league...

SOCCER ・ 18 HOURS AGO