NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Is Giving Tinder a Chance But His NBA Fame Isn’t Helping Him

By Julie Rhoads
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal was a force on the court. The Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion manhandled his competition and climbed into history books as one of the greatest centers of all time. Now, as an analyst for TNT, O’Neal is looking for more than basketball matchups; he hopes to make a personal match. The big man recently let it slip that he joined Tinder, and he had no problem letting the public know how it went.

