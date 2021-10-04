Roundup: Tom Brady Tops Bill Belichick; Kacey Musgraves Bares All in SNL Performances; Giants Win NL West

Tom Brady bested Bill Belichick and the Patriots in return to New England ... Former NASCAR driver killed in Georgia shooting ... Cleanup operation launched after Southern California oil spill ... Five civilians killed in bomb blast at mosque in Afghanistan ... Semiconductor chip shortage could last into 2022 ... The Supreme Court faces a blockbuster team ... Democrats look to scale back $3.5 trillion spending bill ... U.S. approaches 700,000 COVID deaths ... "Venom 2" raked in $90 million at the box office ... "No Time to Die" lit up the overseas box office ... Kacey Musgraves bared it all in her SNL performances ... The Giants edged the Dodgers to win the NL West ... Yankees and Red Sox clinched Wild Card spots ... Clemson dropped out of the AP top 25, ending streak ... The Cardinals smoked the Rams and look dangerous ... Jaire Alexander injured his shoulder ... Andrew Wiggins got vaccinated ...

