Superman & Lois Season 2 Brings in Teen Wolf Star Ian Bohen

By Alexander Navarro
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Teen Wolf reunion is officially happening during the upcoming second season of the CW's Superman & Lois. Ian Bohen, who co-starred in the supernatural drama television series with Superman & Lois lead Tyler Hoechlin, was officially announced to be joining the Arrowverse in a behind-the-scenes video that was posted on Tyler Hoechlin's Instagram page. It has been confirmed that Ian Bohen is set to star as Lt. Mitch Anderson in multiple episodes during the upcoming season. It is believed that Ian Bohen's character will be the 'new sheriff in town' at the Department of Defense (DOD). You can check out Tyler Hoechlin's Instagram post below where Ian Bohen seems to "casually" walk onto the set of Superman & Lois.

