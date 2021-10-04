CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox reportedly trialing Tomb Raider, Just Cause, and Hitman studios ahead of potential acquisitions

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Xbox is reportedly trialing the studios behind Tomb Raider, Hitman, and Just Cause with a mind to potential future acquisitions. During the latest episode of the 'Grubb Snax podcast', GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb discussed Xbox’s plans for the next few years. After listing Xbox’s latest and upcoming releases, including Psychonauts 2, Deathloop, and Forza Horizon 5, Grubb points out the fact that he believes Xbox is happy with its upcoming slate and therefore is looking to try out some studios with the aim of potentially acquiring them in the future if all goes well.

GamesRadar+

New Tomb Raider game will continue the series' "cinematic style" according to job listing

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics appears to be gearing up for the next installment of the series according to a new job listing. Crystal Dynamics, which has previously developed a number of games in the Tomb Raider series, including The Rise of Tomb Raider (2015) and Tomb Raider (2013) - is currently looking for a Lighting Artist who can demonstrate "a similar cinematic style to the latest Tomb Raider reboot."
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

PlayStation’s studio acquisitions aren’t surprising, but they are smart

With Sony’s confirmation of Bluepoint Games joining PlayStation Studios, the publisher has bolstered its lineup in smart, albeit predictable ways. Last year, Microsoft dropped a sizeable bombshell on the gaming industry when it confirmed it had purchased Bethesda’s parent company, Zenimax, for the princely sum of $7.5 billion. Adding a string of developers to Xbox Game Studios, including the likes of id Software, Arkane, and plenty more, it was seen as Microsoft committing to gaming after an underwhelming generation of console sales.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Just Acquired A Critically Acclaimed Studio

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its latest acquisition - and given us a little insight into what it'll working on next. A post over on the PlayStation Blog confirms that PlayStation Studios has officially welcomed Bluepoint Games to its ranks. Fans will know that Sony has a long history of working with Bluepoint, most notably on the PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow Of Colossus and the stunning Demon's Souls remake for PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Resolution is Reportedly Blurry on Xbox

The resolution for FIFA 22 on Xbox Series S appears to be blurry, but it's being looked into. Ahead of the full FIFA 22 launch on Oct. 1, players have been reporting poor resolution for the Xbox Series S version of the game. Multiple instanced have been raised across various forums, including EA's own technical forum. One post, logged by user 'JoeH-87', said that they had experienced "jagged edges" and "blurry" movement.
FIFA
PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation Open to More Studio Acquisitions if They Share the Same ‘Quality-First Mentality’

To the surprise of few people who have been following PlayStation Studios’ progress over the last year, Sony finally confirmed its acquisition of Bluepoint Games today. In an interview with IGN, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst stated this was unlikely to be the last studio to join them either, but developers will only be welcomed into the PlayStation Studios family if they share the same “quality-first mentality.”
VIDEO GAMES
