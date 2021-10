Editor’s note: The following information was provided by UW- Whitewater. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater welcomed its largest freshman class in four years, with 1,873 new freshmen enrolled for the fall 2021 semester. Total enrollment at the university is 11,447, with 10,804 students at the Whitewater campus and 643 students at the Rock County campus. The figures represent preliminary enrollment numbers taken on the 10th day of instruction. Final figures are expected to be available later in the fall semester.

