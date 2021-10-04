Bon quesadilla all LC student has left in life
There comes a time in every Lewis & Clark student’s life where they become overworked and sleep deprived; where their eyes struggle to stay open in class and the library chairs become a daily accessory. Life seems bleak. We forget breakfast, fall down two flights of stairs and realize we forgot our ID card halfway through our trip to class. In these dark times there are few things that shine brighter than the little triangles of cheese and tortillas that grace our plates biweekly at Fields Dining Hall.piolog.com
