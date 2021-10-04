CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Bon quesadilla all LC student has left in life

By Eryn Nichols
piolog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere comes a time in every Lewis & Clark student’s life where they become overworked and sleep deprived; where their eyes struggle to stay open in class and the library chairs become a daily accessory. Life seems bleak. We forget breakfast, fall down two flights of stairs and realize we forgot our ID card halfway through our trip to class. In these dark times there are few things that shine brighter than the little triangles of cheese and tortillas that grace our plates biweekly at Fields Dining Hall.

piolog.com

Comments / 0

Related
pinalcentral.com

Quesadilla cake

Melissa St. Aude is the Arts & Entertainment editor at PinalCentral. She can be reached at mstaude@pinalcentral.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
pinalcentral.com

Recipe Review: Quesadilla cake is an easy taco alternative

CASA GRANDE -- What’s better than a gooey, cheesy quesadilla? Quesadilla cake — a six- or seven-layer cheese, meat and tortilla concoction — takes the flat quesadilla to new heights. Quesadilla cake, which is also sometimes called taco cake or taco pie, is very easy to make. It has a...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bon#Quesadillas#Nestle#Food Drink#Lc#Lewis Clark#Monterey Jack Cheese#Coke
EatThis

13 Easy Quesadilla Recipes to Make Right Now

The quesadilla, which has roots dating back to 16th century northern Mexico is a versatile food that can be enjoyed in a bunch of different ways. Whether you love to have your quesadilla with chicken and cheese during lunch or prefer to make it with Nutella as a dessert, quesadillas always seem to hit the spot.
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Weeknight Shrimp Fried Rice

Just because we have our weeknight routines, well, that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Sure, there are a lot of delicious shrimp fried rice recipes out there, but the secret that makes ours stand apart is chilling the rice before we cook it. It makes the fried rice lighter, and it won’t get mushy later on. Our Weeknight Shrimp Fried Rice is anything but routine, and it’s absolutely irresistible.
RECIPES
Wesleyan Argus

Student Bon Appétit Workers Reflect on Return to Work

As a new semester begins and COVID-19 restrictions relax, some student jobs that were absent during the 2020–2021 school year have finally made a return. Students can now apply to work for Bon Appétit Dining Services, which includes the dining locations Weshop, Summerfields (Summies), Usdan Café and Marketplace, and Pi Café.
EDUCATION
piolog.com

Facilities accessible for every LC student

Lewis & Clark students have countless clubs and activities to choose from. However, two hubs of campus athletic life, the Pamplin weight room and the Zehntbauer Swim Pavilion, can be intimidating realms to students less acquainted with the athletic side of LC. Luckily, it is a quick and easy process to get started using the facilities.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Newsweek

Diner Sends Back Steak Tartare Because It's Raw, Chef's Reaction Goes Viral

A video has gone viral of an Albany chef's reaction to a seemingly ridiculous reason to send an item back to the kitchen—the steak tartare was raw. Dominick Purnomo, the co-owner of Yono's and DP: An American Brasserie, has amassed more than 5 million views of his TikTok video, which was shared on October 5. "When they send back the steak tartare because it's raw," he captioned the clip, which shows the chef cooking the sent-back dish in a pan.
FOOD & DRINKS
southsoundmag.com

Duke’s Chowders Available in the Frozen Aisle

It’s starting to get chilly and Washington weather calls for a hot bowl of chowder. Now Duke’s Seafood’s famous clam chowder and more varieties are available at Puget Sound area Metropolitan Markets in the frozen aisle. Now you can make the same restaurant-quality chowders found at Duke’s Seafood’s seven restaurants...
SEATTLE, WA
Itemlive.com

Market Basket will carry One Mighty Mill

LYNN — The organic, fresh-milled bagels from One Mighty Mill hit the shelves in Market Basket last week as the company expands its mills across the region.  The company already The post Market Basket will carry One Mighty Mill appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
Bon Appétit

Welcome to the Bon Appétit Market

When BA editors aren’t cooking, eating, and drinking, we’re talking about all those things. Our staff has no shortage of opinions on the most stylish kettle for your morning tea, the best sheet pan for roasting almost anything, and why—sometimes—scented candles do belong in your kitchen. We even have a whole damn column called Highly Recommend! Now, we’re bringing some of our favorite products directly to you. Featuring everything from durable cooling racks to fiery chili crisp, the Bon Appétit Market is a curated selection of the stuff we love and won’t shut up about. Everything here has been handpicked by our editors. A lot of it is probably being used in the Test Kitchen as we speak. Here’s a preview of the gear, ingredients, and servingware you can shop right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
womansday.com

40 Foods You Should Never Put In The Freezer

Watery veggies like cucumbers will freeze just fine, but it's the thawing process that gets messy. Cucumbers get limp and soggy once they're defrosted. You're better off keeping them cold and using a couple slices to reduce eye puffiness than to try and make a salad with a frozen cuke.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy