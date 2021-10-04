Bon quesadilla all LC student has left in life

When BA editors aren’t cooking, eating, and drinking, we’re talking about all those things. Our staff has no shortage of opinions on the most stylish kettle for your morning tea, the best sheet pan for roasting almost anything, and why—sometimes—scented candles do belong in your kitchen. We even have a whole damn column called Highly Recommend! Now, we’re bringing some of our favorite products directly to you. Featuring everything from durable cooling racks to fiery chili crisp, the Bon Appétit Market is a curated selection of the stuff we love and won’t shut up about. Everything here has been handpicked by our editors. A lot of it is probably being used in the Test Kitchen as we speak. Here’s a preview of the gear, ingredients, and servingware you can shop right now.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 10 DAYS AGO