CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Not Even DNA Could Solve These 16 Homicides in Maine Since 2000

By Cindy Campbell
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even in the age of DNA testing and other technical advances, 16 murders in Maine have gone unsolved in the past 20 years. The state actually has 75 unsolved homicides. But the older cases seem to make more sense, with detectives trying to solve the crimes without all the newest advantages at their disposal. Without DNA testing, sometimes there simply isn't enough evidence to conclusively point to a killer. How frustrating it must be for police, when they're sure they know who the murderer is, but they don't have the evidence to prove it.

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Rock

Trial for Man Who Released 100+ Bedbugs in Augusta City Center

A man who allegedly released about 100 bedbugs in an Augusta city building four years ago will finally get his day in court this month. Bedbugs are the stuff of nightmares. We've all read about bedbug infestations and how maddening they can be. These tiny brown bugs don't just live in your house, they feast on your blood while you sleep at night. The result can be everything from infections to rashes, to allergic reactions. And the psychological effects can be profound.
AUGUSTA, ME
101.9 The Rock

Two People Rescued off Mt. Katahdin, Millinocket, Maine

A big shout out to the first responders who brought two people off Mt. Katahdin Tuesday. The rescues happened about the same time, but were not related. A 36-year-old Georgia woman was on the Abol Trail with an injury to her lower body. She could not make it down and was airlifted by helicopter.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Interactive Map Shows Hunting Results across Maine

There is so much hunting going on across the state of Maine, it’s hard to keep track of it all. But you can track. That’s where the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife comes to help you keep track of this year’s hunting season. Wardens have put together an...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
101.9 The Rock

Mission Ready: See the Maine Forest Rangers in Action

How awesome are the Maine Forest Rangers? Every Time you visit their Facebook they are doing something incredible. They’re up in helicopters leaning out the door rescuing people or they’re putting out fires in Maine and even states like Montana recently. They also honored fallen Hancock Sheriff's Office Deputy Luke Gross with a flyover at his services. They do it all.
POLITICS
101.9 The Rock

Warning: Almost 500,000 At-Home Covid Tests Recalled

Getting tested for Covid-19 has become a fairly routine process for many of us. You get exposed, or possibly exposed, you have a few symptoms, you get tested to rule it out. Last year at this time we all had to go to quick care medical facilities, our doctor, or even the emergency room in some cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Dna Testing#The Maine State Police
101.9 The Rock

Why Maine Humorist Tim Sample is Excited About Electric Vehicles

Most people know Tim Sample as the talented humorist who tells stories of Downeast Maine, but few realize that he's also a bit of a gearhead. Tim Sample loves cars, trucks, motorcycles, and pretty much anything with an engine. I once ran into him at an Eddington convenience store, when my husband stopped to compliment a stranger on his beautiful motorcycle. I immediately recognized Sample, but my New Jersey-born husband had no idea he was talking to a local celebrity. Tim was all smiles as he and Jim chatted about the inner workings and acceleration potential of the bike.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
101.9 The Rock

Maine Schools Struggling With Food Supply Issues

Maine schools all across the state are struggling to feed children due to supply chain issues according to a report by centralmaine.com. Some schools report only receiving half of the orders they place with the other half being tied up in back orders. The same manufacturers and distributors that struggled...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Maine Records 10 COVID-19 Deaths, 897 New Cases Since Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths since its last count on Saturday. There were also 897 new coronavirus cases in that three-day period. Penobscot County recorded five deaths and 282 new infections. Aroostook County had one death and 49 additional cases included in the latest CDC report.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

WATCH: USS Daniel Inouye Warship Departs Maine

Man, I wish cool stuff like this happened on the Penobscot. Watch this short video that was filmed yesterday as the USS Daniel Inouye, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, made its way down the Kennebec River and out to the Atlantic. Very impressive. And...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

The ‘Welcome to Maine’ Boys Go Viral With Bass Fishing Video

It's weird, but I always learn something new from these knuckleheads. Troy and Mark were on Sebago Lake fishing. Well, sorta fishing, and definitely drinking. Open water fishing happens from April 1 to September 30. The limit from April 1 to June 20 is 1 fishing bag limit with a minimum of 12 inches. Yes, the boys made jokes about inches. And yes, the fishing season is over - so file this under.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Dare to be Different – This Octagon House is For Sale in Minot, Maine

Resting in the nature of Minot, Maine, this octagon house boasts beautiful views of valleys and mountains through twelve windows on all eight sides of the home. Why have a standard house shape when you can dare to be different? Located at 66 Highland Drive in Minot, this unique home’s full listing can be viewed here on Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy