We’ve got a few things going to be happening over the three-day period serving to mix up our weather a bit. For Friday, increased moisture aloft will lead to increased cloud cover. Despite those clouds, we will still enjoy a mild day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overall, conditions will be calm except the late afternoon may see some breezy winds. Tonight, skies remain mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO