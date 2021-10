History was made at the home of golf over the weekend when Maeve Danaher became the first woman to win the team event at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Danaher, who plays off 22, teamed up with Belfast's Michael Hoey to claim victory as they carded rounds of 62 at Kingsbarns, 67 at St Andrews and 63 at Carnoustie before closing with a stunning 12-under par 60 on the Old Course.

