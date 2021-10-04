CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Ramps Up iPhone 13 Chip Orders, Scales Down Orders for Older iPhones

By Tim Hardwick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has managed to ramp up chip orders for its new iPhone 13 lineup by reducing equivalent orders for the older-generation iPhone models that the company still sells, according to a new DigiTimes report. Apple has scaled down its chip orders for older-generation iPhones, while ramping up wafer starts at...

