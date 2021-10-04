Toronto Blue Jays: Handing out the internal awards for the 2021 season
The Toronto Blue Jays needed a little bit of luck from the out-of-town scoreboard yesterday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Unfortunately, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees won both of their respective games and the Blue Jays will not be making an appearance in the AL Wild Card this season, seeing their campaign end with a 91-71 record and placing fourth in a very competitive AL East division.jaysjournal.com
Comments / 0