So proud of our President Biden

San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

I’m so proud of our President Biden. He is the only U.S. president that has the brains and guts to get our country out of a 20-year long “forever war” in Afghanistan. Trump couldn’t do it. In fact, Trump screwed up the ending of the war and the evacuation of American and allied troops and personnel, by the weak agreement he signed with the Taliban. To me, once Osama bin Laden was killed, for his part in the ‘9/11’ attacks on America in 2001, the Afghanistan war should’ve been over then. But, “war hawk” Republicans wanted to keep the war going. Why? Because many of the U.S. military bases and military/defense plants are located in Republican controlled states with low wages, in the southeastern part of the United States. Without those military bases open and the military/defense plants going, the Republican governors of those states would not know how to maintain sustainable economies.

www.smdailyjournal.com

