Marjorie K. Homan, 95

Joyce Montag was recently recognized with a proclamation from the Town of Riverhead for 70 years as a member of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, which she joined on June 13, 1951. Joyce was presented with a proclamation at the Sept. 21 town board meeting, where the board thanked Joyce for her service in the auxiliary, an organization that aids firefighters with fundraisers and moral support. Her husband Marty Montag, Ladies Auxiliary President Kelli Naugles, Treasurer Barbara Swislosky, Chaplain Kathy Berezny and members Barbara Wooten, Connie Kenter, Peggy Sparrow all attended the ceremony, along with auxiliary honorary member Patricia Gadzinski and her husband Joe. Kelli Naugles presented Joyce with a beautiful bouquet of flowers as a token of appreciation for her years of service.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO