Calverton, NY

Marjorie K. Homan, 95

 4 days ago

Marjorie “Peggy” K. Homan of Calverton died on Sept. 30, 2021 at Jefferson’s Ferry Nursing Facility in South Setauket. She was 95 years old. She was born on Oct. 30, 1925 in New York City. She graduated from high school and worked as a secretary for Brookhaven Laboratories in Upton.

