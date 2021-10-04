CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHS Holding eyes near $8 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Oct 4 (Reuters) - IHS Holding Ltd is looking to raise as much as $540 million through an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, as the telecom infrastructure company targets a valuation of nearly $8 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Reuters

AutoStore sets out $12 bln Oslo IPO

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed robotics firm AutoStore said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the company at up to 103 billion Norwegian crowns ($12.0 billion). AutoStore announced plans on Sept. 28 for an initial public offering (IPO) to take place on the Oslo stock exchange...
Reuters

NerdWallet makes U.S. IPO paperwork public

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Consumer financial advice website NerdWallet Inc on Friday made public paperwork it had filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Reuters

Broadband firm Starry to go public in near-$1.7 bln SPAC deal

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Starry Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC.N) in a deal that would value the broadband services provider at $1.66 billion. As part of the agreement, Starry will get $452 million in...
MarketWatch

IFIT postpones IPO, citing 'adverse market conditions'

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. said Thursday that it was postponing its planned initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The company, which owns brands like NordicTrack and ProForm, added that it "will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering." IFIT said in its prospectus that it is the top provider of large fitness equipment in the U.S. with roughly 40% market share based on units. The company competes with Peloton Interactive Inc. and has made a push into connected fitness, counting 1.5 million total fitness subscribers who have access to premium exercise content. IFIT generated $1.75 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, up from $851.7 million in fiscal 2020. The company posted a net loss of $516.7 million in fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $98.5 million in fiscal 2020.
MarketWatch

Life Time Group IPO prices at $18 a share, low end of proposed range

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share late Wednesday, the low end of its proposed range. The company sold 39 million shares to raise $702 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion. The stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday under the ticker "LTH."
Money Morning

Why IHS Stock Is a Buy After the IPO

IHS stock goes public soon. The African infrastructure company wants a valuation of $7 billion after selling 22.5 million shares in the range of $21 to $24. That would amount to $506 million at the peak of its range. This could be the largest IPO by an African company on...
Reuters

General Atlantic-backed HireRight files for U.S. IPO

Oct 6 (Reuters) - HireRight GIS Group Holdings LLC, an employee-screening solutions provider backed by private equity firm General Atlantic, filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Times Daily

Saudi Aramco closes near $2T valuation as oil prices rally

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco closed on Wednesday just shy of a $2 trillion valuation the kingdom's crown prince has long sought, buoyed by high oil prices and increased demand for energy as economies recover from last year's pandemic lockdowns. Support local journalism reporting...
Reuters

U.S. to invest another $1 bln in rapid COVID-19 tests

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is committing to purchase an additional 180 million rapid COVID-19 tests for $1 billion, adding to the $2 billion test buying plan it announced in September, a top U.S. health official said on Wednesday. The combined purchases will help quadruple the United States'...
mobileworldlive.com

IHS Towers pulls trigger on IPO

Independent infrastructure company IHS Towers launched an IPO seeking a valuation of more than $7 billion after offering 22.5 million shares, which could prove to be the largest listing by an African company in the US. In a filing made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, IHS said it...
Reuters

Online learning platform Udemy files for U.S. IPO

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Online learning platform Udemy Inc filed regulatory paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States, the latest in a string of online education companies looking to list their shares in New York. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
Reuters

Semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries files for U.S. IPO

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned fund Mubadala, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday, taking a step further towards one of the most hotly-awaited stock market listings this year. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Reuters

Payments firm AvidXchange files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -AvidXchange Holdings Inc is looking to raise up to $506 million in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing on Monday, that could value the business payments firm at about $4.4 billion. The company, which is backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, was valued at $2...
