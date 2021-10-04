CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Weak front arrives bringing drier air back to South Texas

By Juan Acuña
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygDLb_0cGPnK2N00

In typical South Texas fashion, we’ll be going from a cloudy and wet work week that we experienced last week to a sunny and quiet weather pattern this week.

First, we are still dealing with a bit of some cloud coverage early this morning that is resulting in a few stray sprinkles across the region. And north of our area, some slightly cooler and much drier air is filtering into the Lone Star State.

Along the leading edge of that slightly cool and drier air is a weak cold front. As we move throughout Monday, that frontal boundary will ease into the Coastal Bend, slowly pushing the humidity out of the area and resulting in some afternoon sunshine and less humid air.

Because of this front, high pressure will move into the area and result in cool mornings in the 60s and warm afternoons in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The daily rainfall opportunity will vanish, leaving us with lots of sun.

The marine forecast each day looks great with light winds, but the daily rip current risk will stay low. Those visiting area beaches are urged to use caution.

The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean tropics are nice and quiet. Hurricane Sam is now in the north Atlantic and is expected to go post-tropical in the next couple of days. And Victor has already gone post-tropical and is no longer a threat.

The tropics are in overall good shape.

Today : AM sprinkles and cloudy, weak front arrives today through the early afternoon resulting in warm PM sunshine, light winds and drier air…High: 91…Wind: NNE 6-12 mph.

Tonight : Cooler and drier with clear skies…Low: 63…Wind: NNW 3-6 mph.

Tuesday : Mainly sunny, drier and warm in the PM…High: 92…Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday : Cool morning, sunny and warm PM…High: 91…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday : Another cool morning and mainly sunny and warm afternoon…High: 91…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Friday : Ending the work week with lots of sunshine and warm highs in the low 90s…High: 90…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Saturday : Humidity slowly on the rise, still sunny and warm…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Steamy Sun, Spotty Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the low 80s. Another hot and humid day ahead with highs around 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. It will be hazy at times due to some late-season Saharan dust. Afternoon scattered storms are possible. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the higher than normal King Tides. Friday night’s lows fall to the upper 70s. The rain chance will be highest on Saturday as a trough of low pressure develops and deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to more widespread showers and storms especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible. On Sunday forecast models are hinting at drier air moving in and that will help to lower our rain chances. If you are planning any outdoor activities, Sunday will not be as soggy as Saturday but spotty storms will still be possible for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.
MIAMI, FL
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy