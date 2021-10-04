Weak front arrives bringing drier air back to South Texas

In typical South Texas fashion, we’ll be going from a cloudy and wet work week that we experienced last week to a sunny and quiet weather pattern this week.

First, we are still dealing with a bit of some cloud coverage early this morning that is resulting in a few stray sprinkles across the region. And north of our area, some slightly cooler and much drier air is filtering into the Lone Star State.

Along the leading edge of that slightly cool and drier air is a weak cold front. As we move throughout Monday, that frontal boundary will ease into the Coastal Bend, slowly pushing the humidity out of the area and resulting in some afternoon sunshine and less humid air.

Because of this front, high pressure will move into the area and result in cool mornings in the 60s and warm afternoons in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The daily rainfall opportunity will vanish, leaving us with lots of sun.

The marine forecast each day looks great with light winds, but the daily rip current risk will stay low. Those visiting area beaches are urged to use caution.

The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean tropics are nice and quiet. Hurricane Sam is now in the north Atlantic and is expected to go post-tropical in the next couple of days. And Victor has already gone post-tropical and is no longer a threat.

The tropics are in overall good shape.

Today : AM sprinkles and cloudy, weak front arrives today through the early afternoon resulting in warm PM sunshine, light winds and drier air…High: 91…Wind: NNE 6-12 mph.

Tonight : Cooler and drier with clear skies…Low: 63…Wind: NNW 3-6 mph.

Tuesday : Mainly sunny, drier and warm in the PM…High: 92…Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday : Cool morning, sunny and warm PM…High: 91…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday : Another cool morning and mainly sunny and warm afternoon…High: 91…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Friday : Ending the work week with lots of sunshine and warm highs in the low 90s…High: 90…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Saturday : Humidity slowly on the rise, still sunny and warm…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!