CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

First Nobel Prize of the year honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cKgT_0cGPn9Pd00

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S. scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian.

They were cited for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

The winners were announced Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.

COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff

Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee said Julius used capsaicin, the active component in chile peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.

Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation, he said.

“This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,” said Perlmann. “It’s actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it’s a very important and profound discovery.”

Last year’s prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus , a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

‘Environmental catastrophe’: Massive oil spill off southern California coast shuts down beachfronts

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

The prize is the first to be awarded this year. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

David MacMillan And Benjamin List, Scientists With Major SoCal Ties, Win Nobel Prize In Chemistry

IRVINE (CBSLA) – David MacMillan, who earned his doctorate from the University of California, Irvine, is the winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, an honor he is sharing with Benjamin List, who is a former student and assistant professor at Scripps Research in La Jolla, it was announced Wednesday. A screen displays the co-winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Ccemistry, Germany’s Benjamin List (L) and David MacMillan of the United States, during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Getty Images) MacMillan and List were awarded the Nobel Prize for...
CHEMISTRY
AFP

Duo wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for work on catalysts

Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said. The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said. List and MacMillan, both 53, will share the 10-million-kronor ($1.1-million, one-million-euro) prize. MacMillan is a professor at Princeton University in the US, while List is a director at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
CHEMISTRY
KFI AM 640

UC Irvine Graduate Shares Nobel Prize in Chemistry

David MacMillan, who earned his doctorate from UC Irvine, is the winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry, an honor he is sharing with Benjamin List, who is a former student and assistant professor at Scripps Research in La Jolla, it was announced Wednesday.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AFP

Pair win Nobel for tool that made chemistry leaner and greener

Germany's Benjamin List and Scottish-American David MacMillan on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing a tool to build molecules that has spurred new drug research, scaled up production and made chemistry more environmentally friendly. It is a very simple, cheap and environmentally friendly molecule," the Academy said.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature

The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient in Stockholm at about 1 p.m. (1100 GMT; 7 a.m. EDT). Winners are famously hard to predict. This year's favorites, according to British bookmakers, include Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada's Margaret Atwood and Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid.Last year's prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Nobel
KTLA

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa

Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. Ressa and Muratov were honored for their “courageous” work but also were considered “representatives of all journalists who stand […]
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Temperature#Hepatitis C Virus#Chile Peppers#Ap#The Nobel Committee#Covid#Nyc#Patapoutian#Swedish#Rochesterfirst
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Science
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Times Daily

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two U.S.-based scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday for their discovery of the receptors that allow humans to feel temperature and touch. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
SCIENCE
Times Daily

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S.-based scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SCIENCE
usf.edu

Nobel Prize honors discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

Two American scientists have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. The revelations could lead to new ways of treating pain or even heart disease. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian identified receptors in the skin as part of their...
SCIENCE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

520
Followers
424
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy