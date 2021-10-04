The Wonderful Little Free Library Movement

I’m not sure when it will be printed, but I’m writing this column in early summer. It is the time of year when pictures of high school graduates wearing prom clothes and big smiles begin appearing on lawns all around Talbot County. The pictures always make me happy. Whenever I pass one, I say a little prayer that the teenager be granted a good, long, and happy life. I like wishing these kids well, thinking about them continuing on with their lives long after I’m gone. And it reminds me of how fortunate I am to live in a place like Talbot County, a place where parents still unabashedly plant photos of their children on their front lawns, invite their neighbors— as they would members of their family — to join them in cheering their child’s success.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO