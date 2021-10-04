CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wonderful Little Free Library Movement

By B.R. Shenoy
goodmenproject.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If I may be so bold, I’m the most successful person I know,” “Because I stimulate 54 million books to be read and neighbors to talk to each other. As far as I’m concerned, that’s the very definition of success.” — Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library. …. You...

okstate.edu

Seven Little Free Libraries installed throughout Stillwater

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Editorial Coordinator | 405-744-5540 | mack.burke_iv@okstate.edu. The Student Art Alliance at Oklahoma State University has installed seven Little Free Libraries around Stillwater for the community. The group hopes that these libraries will increase the accessibility to literacy. When the pandemic closed libraries and restricted other...
STILLWATER, OK
newmilfordspectrum.com

Stratford school dedicates 'Little Free Library' for community

STRATFORD — The library may be little, but its goals are anything but. Dozens of students and staff gathered in front of Nichols Elementary School Tuesday morning to celebrate the installation of a “Little Free Library” in front of the building. “With this event we hope to nurture an excitement...
STRATFORD, CT
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Witch’s Cottage Coming to Gale Free Library

The library shed is getting very spooooky! Visit it if you dare….. Sign up for a Halloween slime craft on Wednesday 10/27. Two special storytimes for babies and preschoolers on Thursday 10/28. Potions with the library witch, 10/28 or 10/29. Registration required. Trick or treat at the shed on 10/29....
HOLDEN, MA
Canton Repository

Kendal Rautzhan: Your library is packed with free information

Many years ago, the American Library Association had a clever poster to encourage reading and patronage of libraries. It read “Free Information: Bring Your Own Container.” The container, of course, would be your brain. Your public library has mountains of free information to offer – fiction and nonfiction books, magazines,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
stardem.com

Community and the Talbot County Free Library

I’m not sure when it will be printed, but I’m writing this column in early summer. It is the time of year when pictures of high school graduates wearing prom clothes and big smiles begin appearing on lawns all around Talbot County. The pictures always make me happy. Whenever I pass one, I say a little prayer that the teenager be granted a good, long, and happy life. I like wishing these kids well, thinking about them continuing on with their lives long after I’m gone. And it reminds me of how fortunate I am to live in a place like Talbot County, a place where parents still unabashedly plant photos of their children on their front lawns, invite their neighbors— as they would members of their family — to join them in cheering their child’s success.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Daily Herald

Little Libraries pop up around Huntley

Books magically appear at Little Libraries around Huntley. Many volunteers straighten the libraries and deliver new books regularly, although less in winter. Often, local resident take a book back or replace it with another to help library visitors enjoy free reading and a wide variety of material. Since 2017, the...
HUNTLEY, IL
omahamagazine.com

Omaha's Little Free Libraries Offer Circulation of Literary Proportions

Libraries are powerful—so powerful, in fact, that they’ve started cropping up all over the Omaha area. Little libraries are cubbyholes, often on poles, stocked by neighborhoods or families where readers can borrow books, or leave some for others. These little libraries are peppered throughout the Omaha metro. Each library has...
Morning Times

Waverly Free Library observes Banned Books Week

WAVERLY — In recognition of Banned Books Week, the Waverly Free Library has a display of classic and contemporary books that have been banned or challenged at one time or another. Waverly Free Library Director Chris Brewster said that one purpose of this annual display is to ensure “that people...
WAVERLY, PA
pagosasprings.com

Learning Express Library excellent free online resource

Learning Express Library excellent free online resource. Although there will be no PALS sessions in October, we want to take this opportunity to promote our free Learning Express Library online resources. It is a great tool for students learning a variety of subjects or preparing for a variety of exams like the GED.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
mylittlefalls.com

Creative writing returns to the Little Falls Public Library

The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce the return of its Creative Writing for Middle and High School Students Workshops, Monday evenings from 5 PM to 6 PM throughout the autumn season (Columbus Day Monday excluded) at the Library’s 10 Waverly Place location. There will be activities and games for young writers, as well as the sharing of their original creative works, primarily focused toward middle and high school students, while also open to advanced upper elementary age writers as well.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
TribTown.com

Free storytime sessions set at library

The Jackson County Public Library is offering free storytime programs in October and November in the meeting room at the Seymour Library, 303 W. Second St. Storytimes are 30-minute sessions that incorporate age-appropriate early literacy activities that include stories, rhymes and songs. Class size is limited, and registration is required.
SEYMOUR, IN
palmbeachillustrated.com

Wee Free Library Arrives at The Royal

The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach debuted its Wee Free Library, a creative and playful spin on traditional Little Free Libraries. The adorable bubblegum pink Smeg refrigerator stands tall adjacent to Celis Produce and creates an amenity for children and their families, all while promoting literacy and inclusion in Palm Beach fashion.
PALM BEACH, FL
Lake Geneva Regional News

Fontana Library goes fine free

Starting in October Fontana Public Library is going fine free. This will include all Fontana owned items with the exception of DVDs, kits, and Launchpads. Fontana is joining several other libraries in Walworth County in a growing nationwide trend. Fines have been a barrier for many and studies have shown that they are not a deterrent to keeping items from being overdue.
FONTANA-ON-GENEVA LAKE, WI

