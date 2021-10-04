Driver hospitalized in serious condition after I-90 crash

A driver was hospitalized in serious condition after a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer on I-90 eastbound near East 72nd Street Monday, according to Lt. Mike Norman, of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Cleveland firefighters responded at approximately 3:41 a.m. to a crash on I-90 eastbound near East 72nd Street.

A vehicle struck a stalled semi that was parked off to the right side of the highway.

The vehicle bounced off the semi and ended up in the high-speed lane.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, a 27-year-old female driver was transported in serious condition.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

