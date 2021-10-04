CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Billions' season 6 trailer has dropped. But who's replacing Damian Lewis?

By By Toyin Owoseje, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has teased the return of its high-stakes drama "Billions" after a major character bowed out. Emmy award-winning actor Damian Lewis ended his five-season run in the season finale "No Direction Home" on Sunday night, with his character, hedge fund wizard Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, leaving New York for good to escape his legal woes.

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis hit 'Billions' to film in Albany

ALBANY — Another blast of Hollywood star power is coming to the Capital Region. "Billions," the Showtime series starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will film segments of the show in Albany in the coming days. It is just the latest movie or television show to shoot scenes in the Capital Region.
Damian Lewis' exit makes sense for Billions

"Through the show’s run, Chuck and Axe have gone through every step on the ally/enemy spectrum," says Steve Greene. "While the two were never friends — this season’s lingering animus is probably the best proof, in hindsight — their shared efforts did take down common foes and set up some mutually beneficial circumstances. Despite them being back at each other’s throats in Season 5, Billions is built on mutually assured destruction. After exhausting many of its available maneuvers to head off an all-out war, continuing the show only works if one of their arsenals is transferred to another player. The Season 5 introduction of Corey Stoll turned out to be a savvy bait-and-switch (one that series showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien say was in place well before the season’s pandemic production hiatus). For a show built on the lives and preoccupations of The .1 percent, Stoll’s Mike Prince arrived as a potential new way of looking at wealth. At first, he didn’t seem to have Axe’s lust for financial conquest, and he certainly didn’t have the ostentatious flair of Wags (David Costabile). Here was the show’s best chance to present a billionaire who wasn’t a policy failure." ALSO: How David Costabile's Wags became the hedonistic heart of Billions.
Billions will be much poorer without Damian Lewis

They’ve finally given the chop to Axe. The series finale of brilliantly barking high-finance drama Billions has concluded with Damian Lewis’s hedge fund bad-boy Bobby Axelrod jetting into the sunset. Or, more accurately, jetting off to a tax haven in Switzerland. Upon disembarking he received his new Swiss passport, set his jaw laconically and strutted into the horizon.
Damian Lewis Departs From Starring In 'Billions' After 5 Seasons, Is This The End For The Showtime Series?

After five seasons, Damian Lewis' character as Bobby Axelrod ended as he departed from Showtime's series, "Billion." The Emmy winner actor ended his contract with the high finance drama produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. One of the showrunners, Koppelman, thanked Lewis for being a part of the show for the past seasons by tweeting, "What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian!"
New trailer drops for ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

20th Century Studios has dropped a new trailer for animation ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ featuring the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer and Olivia Colman. The story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.
Damian Lewis Opens Up About Billions Exit, Opportunity to 'Maybe' Return

Bobby Axelrod’s story had been told, and that, Damian Lewis says, is why he parted ways with Showtime’s Billions after five seasons. In Sunday night’s Season 5 finale, Axe went on the lam in Switzerland to escape the legal reach of Paul Giamatti’s State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades. Said Axelrod to rival billionaire Mike Prince (played by Corey Stoll), who now owns all his companies: “So this is what it is to lose.”
Billions : Lewis out, Season 6 coming January 23

“Billions” fans will now be aware that Damian Lewis has departed the hit Showtime series. The sixth season, to set January 23, sees Corey Stoll’s Michael Prince assuming his place. Daniel Breaker (”Girls5eva”), who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked down Chief of Staff of Michael Prince (Stoll), has...
Billions Star Damian Lewis Immediately Gets New Gig! Here's His Sneaky New Role

Damian Lewis's renown role on a hit TV show Billions may have come to an end, but the actor already has billions of other opportunities. Or, pun aside, he at least has one. The Billion's actor, shortly after ending his role on the show, has already signed on for a new project. Lewis will play opposite Guy Pearce in a new Brit Box/Spectrum limited series titled A Spy Among Friends. The show is based on the New York Times's best selling book by Ben MacIntyre.
The Wheel of Time's Moiraine Makes Quite an Entrance in New Sneak Peek — Plus, Major Roles Cast for Season 2

Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine makes a dramatic, yet congenial enough, entrance in a new sneak peek from The Wheel of Time, which was released on Friday during the Amazon Prime adaptation’s New York Comic Con panel. In the clip above, revelry at the Two Rivers tavern is interrupted by the arrival of Daniel Henney’s al’Lan Mandragoran, who in turn introduces the curious locals to the enigmatic Moiraine Damodred. The two strangers quickly make an impression on the tavern’s proprietor as well as the nearby Egwene al’Vere (played by Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) and Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski). The (already-renewed) series‘ first...
Britbox, Spectrum Originals greenlight Damian Lewis thriller A Spy Among Friends

Britbox UK and Spectrum Originals in the US have greenlit Cold War thriller A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis (Billions) and Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown). The six-part limited series, based on the New York Times best-selling factual book by British author Ben Macintyre, is being produced out of the UK in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, ITV Studios and Veritas Entertainment Group.
Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal and Omari Hardwick Join Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s Assassin Thriller ‘The Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have joined the cast of “The Mother,” a deadly thriller starring Jennifer Lopez. Paul Raci, who recently landed an Oscar nomination for “Sound of Metal,” and newcomer Lucy Paez (“Silencio”) have also been added to the call sheet of the Netflix film. The movie follows a deadly assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Paez) she gave up years ago, while on the run from dangerous men. Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent. His character, as well as Raci’s, have been described as allies to Lopez’s character. Fiennes and Bernal...
