1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

By Trevor Jennewine
 4 days ago
  • Programmatic advertising still represents a small fraction of total digital ad spend.
  • The Trade Desk is the leading independent platform for ad buyers.
  • Management is executing on a strong growth strategy.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. As a result, the share price has soared 366% over the last three years, crushing the broader market.

Even so, it's not too late to buy this growth stock. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world. In fact, I think shareholders could see fivefold returns by 2030. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThFui_0cGPma0600
Image source: Getty Images.

Market opportunity

The Trade Desk specializes in programmatic digital advertising. Its demand-side platform (DSP) helps ad buyers create, measure, and optimize data-driven campaigns across devices like desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV).

Traditionally, ad buyers have negotiated with publishers (i.e., suppliers) to manually purchase digital ad space. Programmatic advertising automates these negotiations through real-time bidding, making the process more efficient on both sides of the transaction. Likewise, programmatic ads can also be targeted more effectively, increasing the value of ad impressions for both buyers and suppliers.

According to eMarketer, global ad spend will reach $747 billion in 2021. But only 61% of that total ($455 billion) will go toward digital ads, and just 21% ($155 billion) will be transacted programmatically. However, these formats are gaining share, and The Trade Desk believes the future of all media is digital and programmatic. That puts the company in front of a massive market opportunity.

Competitive position

The Trade Desk is an independent DSP, meaning it doesn't own any media content. This differentiates it from ad titans like Google and Facebook, the two most dominant players in the digital ad space.

Specifically, Google and Facebook are incentivized to push ad buyers toward their own content and ad inventory (YouTube, Instagram), and both also work with third-party publishers, creating a conflict of interest. By comparison, The Trade Desk doesn't own any ad inventory, and it works only on the buy-side of the equation, eliminating these conflicts of interest. This has helped the company keep its customer retention rate over 95% for the last seven consecutive years.

Moreover, The Trade Desk is the leading independent DSP, meaning it has achieved greater scale than any of its rivals. In fact, the company connects ad buyers with over 600 billion opportunities each day, and as its platform powers more campaigns, it correlates more viewer demographics with outcomes like clicks and conversions. This makes The Trade Desk's artificial intelligence engine more effective in helping clients target ads.

Growth strategy

Powered by its strong competitive position, The Trade Desk has delivered an impressive financial performance in recent years. Its top line has grown quickly, outpacing the growth of the broader digital ad industry, meaning the company is taking market share. And unlike many high-growth tech companies, The Trade Desk is profitable on a GAAP basis.

More importantly, The Trade Desk's future looks even brighter. The company has a massive market opportunity, and management is executing on a strong growth strategy across several different verticals.

For instance, The Trade Desk has forged new partnerships with publishers to expand its access to CTV inventory, helping ad buyers reach viewers of streaming content. The company currently leads the market in the U.S. and Australia in terms of CTV ad spend, but its business is growing quickly in other geographies, too. According to CEO Jeff Green, "CTV revenue in Europe was up more than tenfold in the second quarter."

Likewise, The Trade Desk sees a massive $200 billion opportunity in shopper marketing, and it recently partnered with Walmart -- the largest retailer in the world -- to boost its presence in this space. More broadly, The Trade Desk recently launched the latest version of its platform, Solimar, creating the industry's most advanced measurement marketplace. This will expand access to retail data, helping advertisers better correlate ad spend with in-store and online sales.

The potential for fivefold growth

Currently, The Trade Desk has a market cap of $37 billion, but I think that figure could quite easily reach $185 billion by 2030. Consider this scenario: If The Trade Desk can maintain top-line growth of just 30% over the next nine years, its revenue would reach $11 billion. Assuming the stock trades for 17 times sales -- a far more reasonable valuation than its current price-to-sales multiple of 37 -- the company would achieve a market cap of $187 billion, meaning investors would see fivefold returns. And even if this scenario plays out, The Trade Desk would still be worth a fraction of what Alphabet and Facebook are worth today.

That's why this growth stock looks like a smart long-term investment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

When looking to expand your portfolio, focus on great companies that can generate long-term growth. One of these stocks pays an enviable dividend that keeps boosting quarter after quarter. Trading at a bargain from its pandemic high, this stock's overall growth story hasn't changed. If you have $1,000 to invest...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Even Cathie Wood Can't Outperform This Unstoppable Growth Stock

Cathie Wood's popular ARK Innovation ETF performed very well in 2020 and now has assets north of $22 billion. But the tech-focused fund has lagged tremendously behind a booming small-cap stock over the past year. The Joint Corp. is upending the chiropractic industry by focusing on low cost and convenience.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What Rising Rates Mean for the Stock Market

Stock markets were slightly lower Friday afternoon. Interest rates continued to rise. Recent bond market moves could have impacts on certain stocks. The stock market has kept investors on their toes lately, and Friday was no exception. After spending much of the morning in positive territory, most major market benchmarks pulled back in early afternoon trading. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was down 6 points to 34,749. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) had fallen 2 points to 4,397, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gave up 48 points to 14,606.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

Spotting companies riding secular tailwinds can help you identify unstoppable growth stocks. The world is going digital fast. Fintech and e-commerce are areas worth considering. The start of October was quite challenging for the U.S. stock market. Major indexes, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

Nvidia is poised to grow from several major trends. Square appears to be on a course to disrupt traditional banks. Vertex has a clear path to growth in the cystic fibrosis (CF) market plus a promising pipeline beyond CF. Don't let the volatility we've seen in recent days rattle you....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Investors Should Put This Recent IPO on Their Radar

There is no shortage of companies operating in the smart-home technology industry, but Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) is different. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 27, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Danny Vena explain why they both have such a positive opinion on this innovative business. Jon Quast: Well...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
