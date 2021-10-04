CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lizzo Faces Backlash After Calling Chris Brown Her 'Favorite Person'

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In video footage shared on Twitter over the weekend, Lizzo was seen meeting fellow singer Chris Brown backstage at a concert.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 77

Ursula Susette
4d ago

Folks need to get a life. Chris Brown still got fans who support him and love his music. The world tries to give you a life sentence for past mistakes.

Reply(4)
68
Kym Beven
4d ago

Lizzo is just like his other fans. We don't blame him because there's always three sides to a story,his side,her side and the truth.

Reply(2)
33
Kim Brock
4d ago

People really need to get a life. Ri Ri forgave him and has moved on, but some of y'all are still judging him for that. I'm sure most of you need to clean your own closet out.

Reply(4)
23
Related
AceShowbiz

Rihanna Loves 'Incense and Weed' on Intimate Nights With A$AP Rocky

The Savage x Fenty mogul talks about her ideal date night with rapper boyfriend when the Bajan beauty is asked in a new interview about what turns her on. AceShowbiz - Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up...
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Rihanna reveals secret to sexy night in with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up on her relationship with the 32-year-old rapper, and opened up about what she likes from a steamy evening with her man. Asked about what turns her on, she told E! News’ ‘Daily Pop’:...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Omarion
Person
Karrueche Tran
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Lizzo
Person
Oprah Winfrey
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Banned From Instagram Again After Asking Drake For Help

It's a big week for Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rap icon just released his new biopic, promoting it all over social media. Because of his situation on Instagram though, where he keeps getting banned for violating the app's guidelines, it's been difficult for the film to gain traction on the platform. And now, after asking Drake to help get the word out about his movie, Boosie has to create yet another Instagram profile because his old one, which was already an alternate account, has been suspended.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Among Thousands Laughing At Artist Suing Drake & Chris Brown

An artist named Mr. Cooper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Drake and Chris Brown with regards to their song "No Guidance," claiming that they infringed on his copyright by copying his lyrics and melodies. Cooper is claiming that CB and Drake were inspired by his song "I Love Your Dress" because, in both songs, the artists sing, "You got it, girl, you got it." However, the general public thinks that Cooper is reaching hard, and thousands of people, including Chance The Rapper, Masika Kalysha, Tobe Nwigwe, and others, are hysterically laughing at Cooper's attempt to gain clout.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Responds To Backlash Over Insensitive Michael K. Williams Post

Always saying what comes to his mind, 50 Cent is known to get wrapped up in multiple controversies every year. Most recently, the rapper came under fire for an insensitive Instagram post that he shared shortly after the death of prolific actor Michael K. Williams, which he used to promote his new television show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#The Millennium Tour#Nft
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Tells Instagram To Stop Bullying Boosie, Calls Him "Official Representative Of Cultural Authenticity"

Boosie Badazz must hold some sort of record when it comes to getting banned from Instagram. After head of Instagram Adam Mosseri explained that Boosie had been permanently banned for displaying nudity on his profile and had simply received too many strikes to keep his account active, the Baton Rouge rapper called it "f**kin' racism" and pleaded with IG to give his official account, boasting 10.5 million followers back so he could, "feed (his) family some more."
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Black Twitter Reacts to Lizzo and Chris Brown Meeting At The Millennium Tour

During the Millennium Tour on Saturday (Oct. 2) Lizzo and Chris Brown had a candid backstage introduction that had Black Twitter in the comments about the meet-up. The tour stopped by Los Angeles and featured Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Soulja Boy. During...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Chris Brown will not face criminal charges for alleged battery case

Chris Brown will not face criminal charges for an alleged case of battery that took place in June, it has been reported. Brown had been under police investigation after a woman alleged the musician, 32, had “smacked the back of her head so hard her weave came off”. As reported...
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Rihanna Faces Backlash After Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna and Savage X Fenty have been accused of cultural appropriation after styling white people’s hair into braids of latest runway. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and viewers expressed concern on social media at seeing non-Black models, including Emily Ratajkowski, with braids. Author of My Beautiful Black Hair,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
593K+
Followers
63K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy