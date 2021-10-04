Destination weddings are back - and they're supersized

Today in Death Valley, the expected high is 85. Skies? Clear. Humidity? Low. Vibes? Excellent. After seeing some of the world’s highest-ever temperatures this summer, Death Valley has entered its most perfect season — and with it, the reopening of the Oasis at Death Valley, following a $100 million top-to-bottom renovation. Now’s the time to make the drive to Death Valley — and not just because of the weather. At nearly 3.4 million acres, Death Valley is the largest national park outside of Alaska (where they have space to spare) and home to a permanent population of 300 people. That means that it’s nearly the same size as Connecticut, with .01% of the people. If that doesn’t sound like an ideal mid- to late-pandemic getaway, nothing will.
Comments / 0