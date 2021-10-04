Destination weddings are back - and they're supersized

Originally Posted On: https://destify.com/blog/where-is-the-cheapest-place-to-have-a-destination-wedding/. Did you know that the Mexico-Caribbean region has some of the world’s most affordable wedding destinations? For many individuals, a destination wedding conjures up images of a hefty price tag. This is due to the fact that destination weddings are commonly held in exotic locations that appear out of reach when considering your wedding budget. When it comes to beach weddings in Mexico and the Caribbean, this isn’t always the case (especially with a Destify wedding specialist). In fact, destination wedding packages in this region tend to be some of the most affordable options available. They also allow for brides and grooms-to-be to enjoy a number of perks that those looking at other wedding locations may not have access to.

