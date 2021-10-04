CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destination weddings are back - and they're supersized

By Jeanne Cooper
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

With so many ceremonies postponed by the pandemic, and a fresh set of newly announced engagements, decorative gourd season is now also destination wedding season. People have been ready, and waiting, to get married — and combining an overdue vacation with a ceremony has an obvious logic to it. These...

www.chron.com

weddingchicks.com

Yacht Wedding in Croatia – New Trend in a Hot Destination

The CEOs of yachting company Goolets, Mitja and Alenka, got married on a yacht! This is how their memorable moment looked like when they said “I do” and promised eternal loyalty to each other. We caught a moment with him to get some interesting answers. Look at what he said.
wtnzfox43.com

Where Is The Cheapest Place To Have A Destination Wedding?

Originally Posted On: https://destify.com/blog/where-is-the-cheapest-place-to-have-a-destination-wedding/. Did you know that the Mexico-Caribbean region has some of the world’s most affordable wedding destinations? For many individuals, a destination wedding conjures up images of a hefty price tag. This is due to the fact that destination weddings are commonly held in exotic locations that appear out of reach when considering your wedding budget. When it comes to beach weddings in Mexico and the Caribbean, this isn’t always the case (especially with a Destify wedding specialist). In fact, destination wedding packages in this region tend to be some of the most affordable options available. They also allow for brides and grooms-to-be to enjoy a number of perks that those looking at other wedding locations may not have access to.
TravelPulse

The Best Beachfront Resorts for Destination Weddings

When you choose to celebrate your wedding in Mexico or the Caribbean, you’re almost guaranteed beautiful views in every direction. But when you choose to host the big day at an all-inclusive resort, it allows everyone to safely vacation in one spot without having to travel anywhere on the day of the ceremony.
msudenver.edu

Wedding bells are back, but saying 'I do' looks a little different in 2021

Get ready, lovebirds – fall is upon us, and it’s Colorado’s top time to tie the knot. “There’s just something about a blue-sky day over a mountain valley when the aspen trees are turning,” said Wendie Bass, an accredited wedding planner of 22 years. Bass, who teaches Wedding Planning for...
weddingchicks.com

Modern Inspiration Shoot In A Little-Known French Wedding Destination

Surrounded by misty mountains, in the Dordogne Valley of France is a secluded chateau that played host to this elegant French wedding inspiration. With the bride in an over-the-top gown with one of the biggest bows we've ever seen, this shoot doesn't shy away from embracing a statement moment. Classic cars and French confections add that extra layer of extravagance to this already elegant affair. Leaning into a modern black and white color palette with touches of bright orange, this wedding inspiration is timeless without being predictable.
The Independent

This Caribbean resort can power the battery recharge we all desperately need

As far as A-list wellness resorts go, you won’t find a place to recharge your batteries more legendary than BodyHoliday (thebodyholiday.com). The original St Lucian sanctuary has been bringing zen to its well-heeled clients for the past 30 years, playing host to celebrities like the late Amy Winehouse and Morgan Freeman.Built into a secluded beach-fringed hillside near the popular Rodney Bay, the privately owned all-inclusive resort enjoys year-round sunshine. And with a world-class spa, golf academy and water sports centre on site, there’s an equal amount of adventure and indulgence to soothe stress. Think of it like the ultimate wellness...
Houston Chronicle

Huzzah! Here's what to drink at the Texas Renaissance Festival this year

With the temperatures finally cooling down and the holidays approaching, it marks the beginning of a beloved tradition: The Texas Renaissance Festival. Now in its 47th year, people from all over come to Todd Mission to eat, drink and be merry in a very different time. And it's not all...
Houston Chronicle

The 6 Best California Park Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekender

Today in Death Valley, the expected high is 85. Skies? Clear. Humidity? Low. Vibes? Excellent. After seeing some of the world’s highest-ever temperatures this summer, Death Valley has entered its most perfect season — and with it, the reopening of the Oasis at Death Valley, following a $100 million top-to-bottom renovation. Now’s the time to make the drive to Death Valley — and not just because of the weather. At nearly 3.4 million acres, Death Valley is the largest national park outside of Alaska (where they have space to spare) and home to a permanent population of 300 people. That means that it’s nearly the same size as Connecticut, with .01% of the people. If that doesn’t sound like an ideal mid- to late-pandemic getaway, nothing will.
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Two More Missoula Restaurants Announce Surprising Closures

We're in the middle of one of those stretches where it feels like every other day we see news about a business in Missoula making the decision to close. In the last few weeks, we've seen closures for The Hub, The Giggle Box, Fred's Lounge, Taco John's, and the Caffe Dolce location on Brooks. Dang, that kind of makes me sad just looking at all those names listed in one place. And now we're adding two more names to the list. Actually, of the two, one name is on the list already and they've announced that they'll be closing their second location.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 St. Louis Metro Area Wedding Vendors That Give Back

When it comes to the decision of who to work with for your wedding day, there are many obvious factors to consider: availability, pricing, skill set, etc. But for many metro area couples, working with vendors that give back to the community can be just as important of a distinction. These five metro area vendors will show support to worthy causes thanks to your support.
TrendHunter.com

Re-Issued High-Back Reading Chairs

Architect Bodil Kjær's chair design from the 1950s is making a timely come-back. Cassina reissued and adapted the Danish designer's chair to provide the perfect perch to unwind after a long day. Dubbed the High Back Chair, the architect initially created the piece of furniture to help young people relax after sitting in stiff office furniture all day.
food24.com

The Lazy Makoti is back with a new cookbook and we’re excited

The concept of a “lazy makoti” (a lazy bride) is a catchy, amusing and endearing sentiment. When attached to a cookbook brimming with deliciousness and thoughtful practicality, it speaks to the dormant or overt “lazy makotis” in many of us (married or unmarried) needing a hand with the anxieties of the kitchen.
brookdalecc.edu

We’re Back! Haunted Theater Opens October 15th

Voted #1, Top Overall Attraction for three years in a row by NJ Haunted Houses and ranked top three scariest haunted houses on ScareFactor, Brookdale’s Haunted Theater is BACK! Closed last year due to Covid-19, the students of Brookdale will create the scariest ever for 2021! Enter the doors of the Performing Arts Center if you dare!
theknot.com

Exclusive: Celeb Fave Brand Houghton is Back with Gorgeous New Wedding Dresses

Designer Katharine Polk launched bridal fashion brand Houghton in 2010, and it quickly caught on with nontraditional brides looking to make an alternative fashion statement. Houghton's ready-to-wear-inspired collections were unapologetically cool. Edgy looks like sheer slip dresses, crop tops and editorial tutus pushed the boundaries of—and even scandalized—an industry where the average gown was formal, modest and rarely a fashion risk. After expanding to 14 countries and dressing numerous celebrities, Polk made the difficult decision to shutter Houghton in 2018. Three years later, Houghton is back under the new moniker Houghton by Katharine Polk, with a fresh perspective and a new business model. Below, Polk gives The Knot the exclusive details on the decision to revamp her brand—plus a sneak peek of the new collection ahead of its official launch.
Only In Nevada

The Ferrari Farms Fall Festival In Nevada Is A Classic Fall Tradition

Don’t you just love this time of year? The fall season is wonderful in Nevada. From the natural beauty of transforming foliage to the endless array of fall activities, it’s a great time of year to be a Nevadan! One thing we love about the season is the annual Ferrari Farms Fall Festival. This annual […] The post The Ferrari Farms Fall Festival In Nevada Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
Houston Chronicle

Photos: Aircraft show off at start of Wings Over Houston weekend

The Wings Over Houston Airshow started today at Ellington Airport with a special flying presentation in the morning specifically for guests such as students with special needs who would have had difficulty attending the crowded regular shows on Saturday and Sunday. The special show included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds...
