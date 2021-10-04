Galapagos Assumes Responsibility Of Late-Stage Filgotinib Trial In Crohn's Disease

Today, French specialty vaccine company Valneva and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer reported positive results from its Phase II study on a vaccine candidate for Lyme disease. The Phase II trial, VLA150202, evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of VLA15 on 246 healthy adults aged 18 to 65 years old across the United States. Participants were given a series of vaccinations with 180 µg doses at months zero, two, and six, which yielded favorable outcomes in October last year. They were then invited again in July to participate in a follow-up booster extension phase and were randomized to receive an extra 180 µg or placebo at month 18.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO