Jefferies Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jefferies Financial Group(NYSE:JEF) stock rose by 2.1% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group beat their estimated earnings by 76.47%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $323,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 7.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jefferies Financial Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.85 0.9 1.24 0.49

EPS Actual 1.50 1.3 2.13 1.11 1.07

Price Change % 2.1% 7.07% -2.95% 0.4% 6.8%

