CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Jefferies Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089zm6_0cGPlvKK00

Jefferies Financial Group(NYSE:JEF) stock rose by 2.1% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group beat their estimated earnings by 76.47%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $323,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 7.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jefferies Financial Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.85 0.9 1.24 0.49

EPS Actual 1.50 1.3 2.13 1.11 1.07

Price Change % 2.1% 7.07% -2.95% 0.4% 6.8%

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

Growth stocks have been feeling some pressure in the markets lately, but there have been some standouts. Asana, Upstart, and Upwork have been strong performers thanks to strong and accelerating revenue growth. Each company could continue to perform for long-term investors as they expand into large addressable markets. Let's face...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

Artificial intelligence will create $30 trillion in value by 2037. CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in endpoint security. Riskified helps merchants prevent fraud and boost acceptance at checkout. Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. This includes search engines,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For BlackRock

Looking into the current session, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is trading at $841.33, after a 0.12% drop. Over the past month, the stock fell by 8.16%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 36.91%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

A Look Into Wipro's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Wipro Inc. (NYSE:WIT) is trading at $8.85, after a 0.84% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 6.50%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 63.49%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Investors Need To Know On Heels Of Tilray's Q1 Earnings Release

On Thursday, Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) released its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021, revealing net revenue of $168 million, up by 43% year-over-year and below the consensus estimates of $174.93 million. Based in New York and Ontario, the company attributed the revenue growth to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ancillary Cannabis Company Humble & Fume's Quarterly Revenue Improves 33.7% YoY To $19.4M

Ancillary cannabis company Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCPK: HUMBF) reported its financial results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, with quarterly revenue of $19.4 million, up by 33.7% from the same quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in revenue was due primarily to strong sales in the U.S. and Canadian accessories wholesale market.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Infosys

Looking into the current session, Infosys Inc. (NYSE:INFY) is trading at $21.91, after a 3.80% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.72%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 40.87%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mizuho Sees 13% Upside In This Software Company, Reiterates Buy

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to $440 from $370, implying a 13.2% upside, and reiterated a Buy. The analyst has learned that Atlassian recently announced a series of price changes to cloud versions of its flagship products Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Barclays cut the price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) from $260 to $257. Constellation Brands shares fell 0.3% to $215.85 in pre-market trading. Jefferies cut the price target on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) from $85 to $80. Lamb Weston shares fell 0.6% to $57.86 in pre-market trading. Wells...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Does Wipro's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) moved higher by 17.20%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Wipro has. Based on Wipro's balance sheet as of June 2, 2017, long-term debt is at $302.00 million and current debt is at $1.91 billion, amounting to $2.22 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $813.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.40 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Merck & Co's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) rose by 4.57%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Merck & Co has. According to the Merck & Co's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 9, 2021, total debt is at $26.52 billion, with $24.03 billion in long-term debt and $2.49 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $8.57 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.95 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Upgrades Union Pacific, Raises PT By 5%

JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $247 (implying an upside of 15%) from $234. Ossenbeck cites valuation for the upgrade following the stock's recent weakness. He mentions that expectations have fallen enough that cutting the 2021 volume...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Analysts View Tencent Ahead Of Earnings?

Jefferies maintains its buy rating on Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and expects a 16% revenue growth in Q3, Bloomberg reports. Tencent will likely report earnings on November 10. Tencent was a critical victim of China's tech crackdown, with its shares down nearly 40% from a record high in January.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BOS Better Online Solutions Discloses Passive Investor Stake

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: BOSC) SEC filing disclosed a 10.1% stake by capital market company Janney Montgomery Scott. BOS is a provider of Intelligent Robotics and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises. Janney Montgomery Scott had acquired 524,481 shares, representing a 10.1% stake in the 5.2 million shares outstanding...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy