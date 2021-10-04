CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: CarMax Q2 Earnings

CarMax(NYSE:KMX) stock fell by 0.61% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarMax missed their estimated earnings by 8.99%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,616,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.0, which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarMax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.89 1.63 1.26 1.14 1.08

EPS Actual 1.72 2.63 1.27 1.42 1.79

Price Change % -0.61% 6.67% -7.05% 0.92% -0.27%

