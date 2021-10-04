Paychex: Q1 Earnings Insights
Paychex(NASDAQ:PAYX) stock rose by 2.4% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paychex beat their estimated earnings by 11.25%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $150,800,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paychex's past performance and the resulting price change:
Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.67 0.92 0.66 0.55
EPS Actual 0.89 0.72 0.96 0.73 0.63
Price Change % 2.4% 1.28% -0.64% 0.33% 1.37%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Comments / 0