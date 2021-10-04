CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paychex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Paychex(NASDAQ:PAYX) stock rose by 2.4% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paychex beat their estimated earnings by 11.25%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $150,800,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paychex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.80 0.67 0.92 0.66 0.55

EPS Actual 0.89 0.72 0.96 0.73 0.63

Price Change % 2.4% 1.28% -0.64% 0.33% 1.37%

