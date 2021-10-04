McCormick & Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

McCormick & Co(NYSE:MKC) stock fell by 0.39% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McCormick & Co beat their estimated earnings by 11.11%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $119,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.72 0.61 0.58 0.89 1.52

EPS Actual 0.80 0.69 0.72 0.79 1.53

Price Change % -0.39% 0.7% -0.82% -1.63% 2.22%

