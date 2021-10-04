CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

McCormick & Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMfbA_0cGPl7ib00

McCormick & Co(NYSE:MKC) stock fell by 0.39% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McCormick & Co beat their estimated earnings by 11.11%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $119,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.72 0.61 0.58 0.89 1.52

EPS Actual 0.80 0.69 0.72 0.79 1.53

Price Change % -0.39% 0.7% -0.82% -1.63% 2.22%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For BlackRock

Looking into the current session, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is trading at $841.33, after a 0.12% drop. Over the past month, the stock fell by 8.16%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 36.91%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

Artificial intelligence will create $30 trillion in value by 2037. CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in endpoint security. Riskified helps merchants prevent fraud and boost acceptance at checkout. Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. This includes search engines,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

Growth stocks have been feeling some pressure in the markets lately, but there have been some standouts. Asana, Upstart, and Upwork have been strong performers thanks to strong and accelerating revenue growth. Each company could continue to perform for long-term investors as they expand into large addressable markets. Let's face...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Resources Connection: Q1 Earnings Insights

Resources Connection(NASDAQ:RGP) stock rose by 15.2% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Resources Connection beat their estimated earnings by 72.0%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $35,794,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mccormick Co Lrb Nyse#Mkc#Mccormick Co
Benzinga

Recap: Levi Strauss Q3 Earnings

Levi Strauss(NYSE:LEVI) stock rose by 8.46% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Levi Strauss beat their estimated earnings by 29.73%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $435,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Q3 2021 earnings guidance announced

Samsung has announced an earnings guidance for Q3 2021, the company is expecting consolidated sales of 73 trillion Korean won for the quarter. They are also expecting a consolidated operating profit of 15.8 trillion Korean Won, this will see an increase over the same quarter last year. Samsung has seen...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

What Will Q3 Bank Earnings Show?

The large money-center banks that will kick-off the 2021 Q3 earnings season for the sector this week have enjoyed an impressive run lately, helping these stocks handily outperform the broader market this year. You can see this in the chart below that plots the year-to-date performance of JPMorgan and Bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Are Renren Shares Trading Higher Today?

Litigation powerhouse Reid Collins & Tsai LLP announced the terms of a direct pay cash settlement totaling a minimum of $300 million and resolving the Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) in a case titled In re Renren, Inc. Derivative Litigation. A highly unusual series of interrelated transactions through which Renren's allegedly...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Quidel Clocks Interim Q3 Sales Twice Of Wall Street Expected

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) announced preliminary estimates for its Q3 revenues are expected to rise between 6% and 7% Y/Y on COVID-19 assay sales. Related: Quidel Stock Falls As Q2 Earnings Miss Street Estimates On Lower COVID-19, Influenza Product Sales. For Q3, Quidel expects revenues of $505.0 million - $510.0...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Merck & Co's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) rose by 4.57%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Merck & Co has. According to the Merck & Co's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 9, 2021, total debt is at $26.52 billion, with $24.03 billion in long-term debt and $2.49 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $8.57 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.95 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Wipro's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Wipro Inc. (NYSE:WIT) is trading at $8.85, after a 0.84% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 6.50%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 63.49%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Investors Need To Know On Heels Of Tilray's Q1 Earnings Release

On Thursday, Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) released its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021, revealing net revenue of $168 million, up by 43% year-over-year and below the consensus estimates of $174.93 million. Based in New York and Ontario, the company attributed the revenue growth to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Does ConocoPhillips Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) increased by 24.79%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt ConocoPhillips has. ConocoPhillips's Debt. According to the ConocoPhillips's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 5, 2021, total debt is at $20.01 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mizuho Sees 13% Upside In This Software Company, Reiterates Buy

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to $440 from $370, implying a 13.2% upside, and reiterated a Buy. The analyst has learned that Atlassian recently announced a series of price changes to cloud versions of its flagship products Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CoreCivic's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) moved lower by 8.49%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt CoreCivic has. According to the CoreCivic's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 9, 2021, total debt is at $1.51 billion, with $1.48 billion in long-term debt and $32.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $162.89 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.35 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How Analysts View Tencent Ahead Of Earnings?

Jefferies maintains its buy rating on Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and expects a 16% revenue growth in Q3, Bloomberg reports. Tencent will likely report earnings on November 10. Tencent was a critical victim of China's tech crackdown, with its shares down nearly 40% from a record high in January.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ancillary Cannabis Company Humble & Fume's Quarterly Revenue Improves 33.7% YoY To $19.4M

Ancillary cannabis company Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCPK: HUMBF) reported its financial results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, with quarterly revenue of $19.4 million, up by 33.7% from the same quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in revenue was due primarily to strong sales in the U.S. and Canadian accessories wholesale market.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy