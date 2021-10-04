CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Payments firm AvidXchange files for U.S. IPO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

(Reuters) -AvidXchange Holdings Inc is looking to raise up to $506 million in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing on Monday, that could value the business payments firm at about $4.4 billion.

The company, which is backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, was valued at $2 billion in a funding round in April last year. Reuters reported in March that AvidXchange had hired investment banks to prepare for an IPO.

Financial technology firms that facilitate payments for businesses have been highly successful over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation across industries.

AvidXchange, which counts Mastercard Inc among its investors, makes software that automates payments, invoicing and accounting for small- and mid-sized businesses.

The 21-year-old company processed around 53 million transactions with a total value of $145 billion last year, its website showed.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company has more than 7,000 North American companies as its clients and has offices across seven cities in the United States.

AvidXchange, which expects to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “AVDX,” said it plans to price its stock at $21 per share to $23 per share in the IPO.

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are among the underwriters for AvidXchange’s IPO.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. SEC adopts rule on filing fee disclosure and payment methods

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said it voted to adopt a rule modernizing the process for paying filing fees when operating and investment companies engage in certain transactions, including registered securities offerings, tender offers, and mergers and acquisitions. The SEC amendments,...
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

AvidXchange IPO Raises About $660M on Initial Market Cap of $4.8B

Accounts payable (AP) and payment automation platform AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. on Wednesday (Oct. 13) announced that its initial public offering (IPO) will feature 26.4 million shares of common stock for $25 each. AvidXchange has also given its underwriters 30 days to buy an additional 3.96 million common stock shares at...
STOCKS
fooddive.com

Real Good Foods files for $86.25M IPO

The Real Good Foods Company, a manufacturer of grain-free and better-for-you frozen entrees, plans to go public, according to documents filed Tuesday evening with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to raise $86.25 million in its IPO, after having initially filed a confidential registry statement in July.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
J.p. Morgan
Fortune

Digital wine club Winc files IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Digital wine club Winc is going public, filing an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WBEV." The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $14 and...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketRealist

AvidXchange IPO Fresh Off the Bell, Stock Looks Promising

Accounts payable software company AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) rang the bell for its IPO on Oct. 13. The company upped the size of its IPO in the final stretch and ultimately raised more than analysts expected. Article continues below advertisement. Is AvidXchange IPO stock a worthy investment for retail investors following the...
BELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#U S#Software#American Companies#Avidxchange Holdings Inc#Mastercard Inc#North American#Nasdaq#Avdx#Goldman Sachs Co#Bofa Securities#Barclays
gamingintelligence.com

Sisal files for Milan IPO

Italian lottery and gaming operator Sisal is aiming to go public through the listing of its shares in Milan. The CVC Capital Partners-owned operator, which is currently active in Italy, Morocco, Spain and Turkey, has applied for admission of its ordinary shares to the Mercato Telematico Azionario, which will soon be renamed Euronext Milan.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Egypt begins IPO of state payments firm e-finance

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian state-controlled payments firm e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments began an initial public offering (IPO) for retail investors on Sunday, an official from one of the banks acting as managers of the offering said. A separate tranche for institutional investors that began on Wednesday...
WORLD
Reuters

Russian car sharing firm Delimobil files for U.S. IPO

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A. on Friday filed for an IPO to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the latest in a slew of Russian firms targeting market debuts. BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and VTB Capital will act as joint lead...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Personal Finance Website NerdWallet Files for IPO

Nerdwallet.com offers advice about credit cards, investing, insurance, student loans, mortgages, personal loans, banking and travel. Personal finance web site NerdWallet filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday for an initial public offering. It seeks to trade on Nasdaq with the ticker NRDS. Nerdwallet.com offers advice about credit cards,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

AvidXchange raises expected pricing range of IPO, boosting

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. could raise up to $44 million more than it previously expected, as the North Carolina-based provider of accounts payable automation software raised the estimated pricing range of its initial public offering. The company said it is still offering 22.0 million shares in the IPO, which is now expected to price between $23 and $25 a share, up from a previous estimate of between $21 and $23 a share, as the company could raise up to $550 million. The new pricing range implies the company could now be valued at up to $4.78 billion, up from a previous estimate of $4.40 billion. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has inched up less than 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Solo Brands Files For IPO

Solo Brands, Inc., owner of the Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy