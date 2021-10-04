CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Billie Eilish slams Texas abortion law on Austin City Limits stage: ‘My body, my f—— choice!’

By Russell Falcon
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music superstar Billie Eilish made waves during her Saturday night set at the Austin City Limits Festival by taking aim at Texas’ new restrictive abortion laws — revealing she’d almost pulled out of the iconic music event because of its passage.

Texas abortion law: 600+ protests in all 50 states held Saturday

In between performances, the “Bad Guy” singer and Grammy-winner shot the middle finger and could be heard saying , “When they made that s— a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. Because I wanted to punish this f—— place for allowing that to happen here.”

The comments refer to Senate Bill 8 , which bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people even realize they’re pregnant. The polarizing Republican-led bill snagged global headlines after going into effect Sept. 1, becoming the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S.

While it’s faced praise from conservatives, opponents say it’s a full-on abortion ban disguised as a limitation.

NASA shares beautiful photo of ‘elegant’ galaxy

Many (including President Joe Biden ) say it’s in direct violation of Roe v. Wade — and may even be the unraveling of the Supreme Court’s abortion-legalizing 1973 decision.

SB 8 also does not include exceptions for victims of rape or incest. In response to detractors, Gov. Greg Abbott said the law gives rape victims the six-week period to get an abortion and thus “does not do that [force victims to have their assaulter’s child].” Instead, Abbott said Texas would “eliminate” rapists . The comments were widely ridiculed and debated, as many argue there’s not a realistic way to do this.

The bill also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion. Critics say this would put a bounty on people’s heads and encourage frivolous lawsuits. Citizens can be sued for $10,000 or more if an abortion is performed outside of the six-week period.

The 19 year-old Eilish explained on Saturday that she ultimately decided against cancelling her festival performance because it wouldn’t be fair to her fans, Yahoo! News reports .

‘I absolutely think they made the wrong decision’: Brownsville hosts women’s march in protest of abortion ban

“You deserve everything in the world,” she told Saturday’s crowd in Zilker Park. “And we need to tell them to shut the f— up!” Eilish finished her speech by exclaiming: “My body, my f—— choice!”

At least 35 Texas cities hosted hosted Women’s March protests against the bill earlier on Saturday, including Austin, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, McAllen and Abilene. Events were held in 49 other states, including in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Chicago. One event will also be held overseas in Madrid, Spain.

The second weekend of ACL Fest will begin Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 4

Kelly Mccullough
4d ago

Billy Ellis your stupid little girl who doesn’t know the first thing about life yet! Wish you wouldn’t of came here I don’t even listen to your music little girl! Look here’s a thing an unborn baby once there is a heartbeat when an abortion is being performed the unborn baby their arms and their limbs get ripped off and they cry they feel pain! One of the 10 Commandments thou shall not kill. One of life‘s most beautiful beautiful gifts from God is conception. Now as women when we are given the beautiful gift of being able to carry a child it is our duty as a parent as a mother to protect our children all their lives so since an unborn child cannot speak and be heard the mother is supposed to protect her unborn child not murder it! So this is Where state officials have to come in and speak and protect the unborn because their own mothers aren’t doing it for them which is sick! There’s a simple fix to all this mess of abortion and that is grow up and get on birth control and quit if I fe

Reply
3
 

