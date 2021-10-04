Despite millions spent on repairs, mold is still a problem in Broward schools

Moldy ceiling tiles, like this one taken at Broadview Elementary in North Lauderdale in September, are common in Broward schools. Mold continues to be spotted even in schools where renovation work is complete. Nathalie Lynch-Walsh / Courtes

When Broward school officials were persuading the public in 2014 to approve an $800 million school renovation program, they often showed photos of moldy, decaying buildings and vowed a bond referendum would make a difference.

Indoor air quality would improve, officials said, as leaky roofs and faulty air conditioners were replaced.

But seven years later, mold remains a major problem, inspection reports show, even in schools where work has been completed. Many others are still waiting for promised repairs , with only about two dozen of 200 major projects complete. This week, the district told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the renovation program was never intended to focus on mold remediation.

Prolonged mold exposure can cause a gamut of problems — from allergies to neurological dysfunction — and is particularly harmful to children, studies have shown.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are sensitive to molds can develop nasal stuffiness, throat irritation, coughing or wheezing, eye irritation or skin irritation. People with allergies to mold can develop more severe reactions, and immune-compromised people can suffer serious lung infections if they get exposed to mold.

Many hoped the district’s renovation program would make schools healthier.

But in a review of 27 projects where the Broward School District completed at least $1 million worth of renovation, the Sun Sentinel found at least 10 had complaints about mold or air quality after the work was finished.

The district completed $9 million in renovations to Charles Flanagan High in January 2020, including a roof replacement and an air-conditioning upgrade. But during a June 25, 2020, inspection, there were ceiling leaks, water-damaged tiles and mold spotted in three classrooms. An inspection of another classroom in February found mold on ROTC rifles and five office chairs.

At Silver Lakes Elementary in Miramar, a $2.3 million reroofing and air-conditioning upgrade project was completed March 29, records show. But an Aug. 23 indoor air quality inspection found mold spotted on the walls of three rooms, as well as on a table and chair in one room.

At Silver Ridge Elementary in Davie, a $3 million project that included air-conditioning overhauls to 11 buildings was finished on April 26. But an indoor air quality review on June 21 identified 10 square feet of mold spotted on two walls in the southeast corner of one of the rooms. There were six stained ceiling tiles in the room and water damage on half the vinyl floor.

The work at Blanche Ely High isn’t complete yet, but a project to replace a high drywall ceiling in the auditorium was finished Nov 15, 2020. On Feb. 10, an assistant principal complained of “visible microbial growth” on the ceiling, according to an indoor air quality report.

“There was historical damage to high ceiling prior to roof work,” the report said. “Multiple areas of ceiling drywall damage was observed. There was a light musty smell in seating area.”

The presence of mold concerns Kimberly Burke Mohorne, whose son is a freshman at Blanche Ely and has asthma.

“That is endangering our students and anyone who has any type of breathing issue,” Mohorne said. “As if we don’t have enough health issues going on right now.”

Right now, the auditorium is still closed because there’s no certificate of occupancy due to an air-conditioning project underway, said Lisa Maxwell, executive director of the Broward Principals and Assistants Association.

Mohorne said she’s confused about how the roof can be replaced but there’s still mold in the ceiling.

“I’ve never been a contractor, but in my own home when my roof was complete, my ceiling and any leaks are also complete,” she said. “It just seems like there’s no logic in the way they do the work.”

The office of Chief Communications Officer Kathy Koch didn’t respond to specific questions about Blanche Ely. But in a statement, the office said mold is not the focus of the $800 million bond renovation program.

The program “was intended to address deferred maintenance issues and capital improvements; it is not a mold-remediation program,” the statement said.

If mold is identified while a school is being remodeled, the district’s Environmental Health and Safety Department is notified, the statement said.

That approach is troublesome to Sandra Nunez, a teacher at Hollywood Central Elementary who has fought the district on mold issues.

“From my many years of serving on task forces, it’s been brought up if you install an AC unit, you’re supposed to remediate mold. They go hand in hand,” Nunez said.

Many teachers believed when the bond referendum was passed, it would improve the mold problem, which has lingered for decades, said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union.

A union survey in 2017 showed that more than 760 teachers reported feeling sick in their buildings. About 500 reported seeing doctors due to workplace health conditions.

She said the bond program hasn’t done much to improve the situation, mainly because “the projects are not done.”

But even if a leaky roof that triggered mold has been replaced, the problem can still exist, said Nathalie Lynch-Walsh, who chairs the district’s Facilities Task Force.

“That doesn’t get rid of the mold. It stops the new mold from developing,” she said. “But any pre-existing mold they didn’t discover would still be sitting there.”

In an email to the Facilities Task Force, Nunez voiced concern that the bond work wasn’t improving the mold problem. She said the problem is that many schools turn their air conditioners off during the weekend.

“I’m already getting complaints of MOLD in schools that have brand new air conditioning units,” Nunez wrote. “Stop turning off the ACs and let’s address the mold problems.”

Principals have also complained about mold. During a 2019 review of maintenance issues by the Council of Great City Schools, they voiced frustration with the lack of improvement from the bond referendum.

“Roofs still leak, air quality in some classrooms was poor, mold was present at some sites, and flooding and pooling of water exist, which created safety concerns for students and staff,” the council’s report said.

The mold problem became especially pronounced during the pandemic , as some schools sat empty and some air conditioners were turned off from March to September 2020.

In 2003, a grand jury slammed the district for an insufficient response to rampant mold problems. It ordered school officials to take a proactive approach to the mold battle, identify the state of the air quality in all of its schools and fix roof leaks and water intrusions as quickly as possible.

“The first priority of any school construction in South Florida should be to keep out the rain. The second should be to make sure the air conditioning systems effectively cool and dehumidify the buildings,” the report said.

The district said in a statement that mold may be here to stay.

“Mold spores are present in the natural environment and are everywhere,” the statement said. “Mold requires a food source (dust/debris/paper) and moisture source to grow into something that is visible. The climate in South Florida provides ideal conditions to support mold growth. Mold and mold spores cannot be eliminated completely but can be controlled through prevention and response efforts.”