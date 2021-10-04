CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, NY

Savannah Man Arrested for Driving Without a License

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

On October 3rd, 2021, at 4:57 pm, the Seneca Falls Police arrested Michael Sabansky, age 42, of Savannah for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree, Unlicensed Operation, No Seat Belt, and Uninspected Motor Vehicle. The arrest stems from a traffic stop on State Route 414 for a seatbelt violation, during the traffic stop it was found that Sabansky’s operating privileges in New York were revoked for Driving while intoxicated, operating without insurance and 3 speed violations or misdemeanors convictions in 18 months. Sabansky also had an arrest warrant out of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Sabansky was released on an appearance ticket and UTT’s to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls County on a later date.

FL Radio Group

Clyde Man Charged With Harassment

A 43-year old Clyde man was arrested Friday morning following the investigation into a family trouble that happened in the village of Clyde. Michael Matthys allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, grabbed her by the face and pushed her onto a bed. Matthys was taken to Wayne County...
CLYDE, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A 49-year-old Penn Yan man was arrested Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Penn Yan Court. Dale Eaves is accused of failing to appear in court on multiple occasions to answer a charge of falsely reporting an incident from an event stemming back in February. He was being...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Driver in Fatal Wayne County Accident Was High

Police in Wayne County say the driver of a car involved in a fatal accident in Ontario last November was high. 58-year old Timothy Mannix, of Marion, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Mannix is accused of starting a chain reaction accident when he stopped his car in the passing lane of Route 104 for an unknown reason. 35-year old Nicole Dipiazza, a driver in one of the other vehicles involved, was killed.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Accused of Criminal Contempt in Ontario County

A Newark man was arrested Wednesday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on criminal contempt charges. Dwayne Woolfolk was charged following an investigation into events that happened on September 24th in the town of Gorham. Woolfolk is accused of striking a woman in violation of a duly served stay away order of protection. Woolfolk turned himself in on the charges and was taken into custody without incident.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office September ’21 Report

D.H.S. Fraud Cases: 24; Total 2021 Cost Recouped: $204,109.99. Monthly Total Made for Boarding In: $25,411.72; Yearly Total: $287,455.55. September 2nd, 2021: Investigators, working with Geneva P.D., apprehended a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Rochester. September 3rd, 2021: Deputies apprehended a motorist that fled a traffic...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

State Police Stepping up Columbus Day Weekend Patrols

New York State Police will team up with local law enforcement on special traffic enforcement efforts for the upcoming Columbus Day weekend, cracking down on speeding and impaired motorists. The Columbus Day campaign will run through Tuesday, Oct. 12. Troopers expect increased traffic volumes due to the holiday weekend and fall tourism, which pose additional risks on roadways. This enforcement detail will take place in Western New York (Troop A), North Country (Troop B), Syracuse region (Troop D), the Catskills (Troop F) and the Capital Region (Troop G).
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario Man Arrested Following Domestic Incident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of an Ontario man following the investigation into a domestic incident. Jacob P. Wuestenfeld, age 24, of Bailey Road, Ontario, was involved in a domestic incident with his father during the month of August. It is alleged that Jacob damaged doors, kitchen countertops, drywall and kitchen cabinets during the altercation and caused over $1,500.00 dollars in damage. Wuestenfeld was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.
ONTARIO, NY
