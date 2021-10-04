Savannah Man Arrested for Driving Without a License
On October 3rd, 2021, at 4:57 pm, the Seneca Falls Police arrested Michael Sabansky, age 42, of Savannah for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree, Unlicensed Operation, No Seat Belt, and Uninspected Motor Vehicle. The arrest stems from a traffic stop on State Route 414 for a seatbelt violation, during the traffic stop it was found that Sabansky’s operating privileges in New York were revoked for Driving while intoxicated, operating without insurance and 3 speed violations or misdemeanors convictions in 18 months. Sabansky also had an arrest warrant out of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Sabansky was released on an appearance ticket and UTT’s to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls County on a later date.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
