Reebok Zig Kinetica II “Edgeworks” Release Date, Info, Price.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Notes: Trail is king in the sneaker world, thanks to the popularity of brands like HOKA ONE ONE and Salomon. Tooled for high-performance and decorated with some of the best retro color palettes the industry has to offer, these kicks are an easy win. When it comes to performance,...

Outdoor adventurers, Reebok has a new shoe for you. With the outdoor boom still strong, Reebok will deliver the Zig Kinetica 2 “Edgeworks” at the start of October, a look the brand said explores trail and outdoor expression. The look, according to Reebok, also serves as an exploration its overbuilt design DNA and technology that has functionality at its core. To make its popular Zig Kinetica more outdoor adventure-friendly, Reebok added plenty of tech, most notably Vibram Ecostep lugged outsoles. Vibram Ecostep is an eco-friendly compound the company created in 1994, which reduces waste and the use of virgin materials by at least 30% without compromising on quality. Aside from the outsoles, the look is constructed with the brand’s Floatride Fuel midsole that is paired with its Zig Energy Shell for cushioning and stability, its Floatride Energy tech in the forefoot for improved cushioning and a textile-based upper with stitch overlays and rubberized grid print. The Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 “Edgeworks” arrives Oct. 1 in two colorways via Reebok.com and select local retailers. The shoe will retail for $130. Beyond the initial release, Reebok said new colorways will be released throughout the year and a second collection is scheduled do drop for spring ’22.
