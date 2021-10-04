Next: It's been a year of adaptation for Luke Holden, founder of Luke’s Lobster
Luke Holden, founder and CEO of Luke’s Lobster, helped the company weather the pandemic, expanded the company’s branded grocery line and created an online seafood market to help fishermen have a place to sell their harvest when the pandemic shuttered restaurants and overseas markets. He believes in paying lobstermen strong wages and helped make Luke’s Lobster a B Corp with responsibility to the community and the environment.www.mainebiz.biz
