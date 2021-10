Newmark Group has acquired a majority stake of Space Management, which does business in France as the coworking brand Deskeo, for an unspecified price. Paris-based Deskeo, which currently operates a flexible office portfolio of more than 50 locations, will be part of Newmark's Global Corporate Services group, providing real estate services worldwide, including facilities operation, lease administration, and program and project management. The French company was founded in 2016 by Benjamin Teboul and Frank Zorn, who will continue to lead it under Newmark's ownership.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO