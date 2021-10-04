Next: Mike Mwenedata, founder of Rwanda Bean Co., is a coffee entrepreneur with a cause
Rwanda native Mike Mwenedata founded Rwanda Bean Co. in 2013 as a mission-driven enterprise giving back half of its profits to coffee growers in the country of his birth. Mwenedata, who earned an MBA from the University of Southern Maine and speaks five languages, has made a strong mark in Portland ever since, recently expanding to Thompson’s Point with a roasting and brewing facility to add to Rwanda Bean’s growing retail presence and wholesale operations.www.mainebiz.biz
