Major Depressive Disorder Can Include Psychotic Features

Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychotic features are present in approximately 20% of major depressive episodes. These psychotic symptoms only occur while the person is depressed. Common psychotic symptoms in depression include voices saying negative things or delusions of not being sure if they are alive or dead. In the previous post, readers were reacquainted...

