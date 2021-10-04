Chicago Bears: Detroit win isn’t anything to be super proud of
The Chicago Bears had a lot of negativity surrounding them during the week leading up to their game against the Detroit Lions. They were so pathetic against the Cleveland Browns in week three that there were people calling for Matt Nagy to be fired. He absolutely deserves that still but he is going to live to fight another week after this win. It is always good to win but this one isn’t one to be so proud of.dawindycity.com
