CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears: Detroit win isn’t anything to be super proud of

By Ryan Heckman
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

The Chicago Bears had a lot of negativity surrounding them during the week leading up to their game against the Detroit Lions. They were so pathetic against the Cleveland Browns in week three that there were people calling for Matt Nagy to be fired. He absolutely deserves that still but he is going to live to fight another week after this win. It is always good to win but this one isn’t one to be so proud of.

dawindycity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears get a bounceback win at home over the Detroit Lions 24-14 — but running back David Montgomery suffers a knee injury

For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter. Then one play ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions, including whether Matt Nagy’s job is in danger — plus our Week 4 predictions

Justin Fields will make his second consecutive start for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, facing the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. All of Bears nation hopes it goes better than last week, when the Cleveland Browns stamped out the excitement of Fields’ first NFL start to hand the Bears a crushing 26-6 loss. As kickoff approaches on the Bears’ chance to rebound, here’s our snapshot look at the ...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy explains which QB could start vs. Detroit

The Detroit Lions are licking their wounds following yesterday’s heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens that ended on an NFL-record 66 yard field goal. However, they’re going to have to put it in the rear-view mirror. Their next matchup is against the divisional foe Chicago Bears, and it sounds like they’ll have to include the possibility of game preparation for any of Chicago’s three quarterbacks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
USA Today

Bears vs. Lions predictions: Will Chicago rebound with a win in Week 4?

The Chicago Bears (1-2) will host the Detroit Lions (0-3) on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to rebound following an absolutely brutal loss where the offense mustered its worst offensive performance under Matt Nagy. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, rookie quarterback Justin Fields made his first NFL start, which...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 Thoughts on Week 4 victory over Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears turned things around from their embarrassing loss in Week 3 to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Here are five thoughts on the game. That sound you heard on Sunday was the sigh of relief from all of the Chicago Bears fans after they beat the Detroit Lions 24-14. The week leading up to the game was extraordinarily tense. The fans, knowing the McCaskey family’s penchant for not firing coaches during the season, yelled their desire for them to fire head coach Matt Nagy as soon as possible.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Nagy reveals play caller after Chicago Bears win

There has been speculation all week about whether or not Matt Nagy would keep his play-calling duties with the Chicago Bears. It appeared as though the team respects him as a head coach, but he gets overwhelmed with being a coach and calling plays, and the team was much better with Bill Lazor calling plays in 2020.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Matt Nagy handling Justin Fields and the starting QB role the way he is? And was the coach forced to hand over play-calling duties?

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag, fans aren’t happy that Matt Nagy hasn’t pledged to stick with rookie Justin Fields. Other popular topics: the change in play callers, the lack of targets for tight ends and the Bears’ land deal in Arlington Heights. ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Detroit#Rams#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Cleveland Browns#The Oakland Raiders
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions aren’t exactly ready to be called sellers at this point in the season. However, the front office is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are exploring trade options for Collins because they want to free...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Super League
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

157K+
Followers
350K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy