Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums dip, cracks gain further

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday, hurt by weaker deals in the physical market, while the Oct/Nov spread for the fuel grade remained in a backwardated structure. The regional gasoil market, however, is expected to remain supported in the near term, as easing COVID-19 curbs boost industrial and transportation demand in coming months. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF dipped to a more than two-week low of 31 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 34 cents per barrel on Friday. The prompt-month time spread in Singapore, which has gained about 31% in the last two weeks, traded at 47 cents per barrel on Monday. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil surged to $13.75 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a fresh peak since January 2020. They were at $13.29 per barrel at the end of last week. The gasoil cracks have averaged $10.37 per barrel in September, up from an average of $8.43 per barrel in August, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. FOSSIL FUEL DEMAND - Demand for coal and natural gas has exceeded pre-COVID-19 highs with oil not far behind, dealing a setback to hopes the pandemic would spur a faster transition to clean energy from fossil fuels. - Global natural gas shortages, record gas and coal prices, a power crunch in China and a three-year high on oil prices all tell one story - demand for energy has roared back and the world still needs fossil fuels to meet most of those energy needs. - Over three-quarters of global energy demand is still met by fossil fuels with less than a fifth by non-nuclear renewables, according to energy watchdog the International Energy Agency. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two 10 ppm gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, amid consumer pressure for more supply to cool a red hot market. - Oil was steady on Monday ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 86.88 1.76 2.07 85.12 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.04 -0.02 0.66 -3.02 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 86.98 1.76 2.07 85.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.94 -0.02 0.68 -2.92 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 87.28 1.76 2.06 85.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.64 -0.02 0.76 -2.62 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 90.23 1.75 1.98 88.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.31 -0.03 -8.82 0.34 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 87.64 2.03 2.37 85.61 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 -0.01 25.00 -0.04 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
Asia Distillates-Gasoil time spread near 2-year high on bullish outlook

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Asia's middle distillate markets firm on Friday, buoyed by a firming demand outlook and tighter regional supplies. Recovering industrial demand due to easing COVID-19 restrictions and increased usage of the fuel for power generation on the back of high coal and gas prices are boosting the markets, trade sources said. Rising natural gas and thermal coal prices are likely to see increased gas-to-oil switching, supporting demand for residual fuel oil and gasoil, ANZ Research said in a note. ANZ analysts raised their fourth-quarter 2021 crude oil demand forecast by 450,000 barrels per day amid rising gas-to-oil switching in the power generation and industrial sectors and a continued recovery in demand for transportation fuels. The front-month gasoil time spread climbed to 72 cents a barrel, its highest since December 2019, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Meanwhile, the front-month jet fuel crack firmed to $12.32 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours despite firming crude oil prices. The jet crack hit a near two-year high of $13.50 a barrel on Wednesday. ARA INVENTORIES Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose 1% to 2.03 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 7, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. STK-GO-ARA The gasoil stockpiles, which hit a near 1-1/2 year low in late-September, edged up slightly on the back of higher imports from the Middle East Gulf. ARA jet fuel inventories fell 6% this week to a near six-month low of 867,000 tonnes. STK-JET-ARA Some jet fuel is being blended into winter-specification diesel, draining stocks. Jet coming from Russia, some product moving to Britain, some jet blended into winter spec diesel. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS Two 10 ppm gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 91.94 4.69 5.38 87.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.83 0.02 -0.70 -2.85 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 92.04 4.69 5.37 87.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.73 0.02 -0.73 -2.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 92.41 4.71 5.37 87.70 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.36 0.04 -1.67 -2.40 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 95.10 4.71 5.21 90.39 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.33 0.04 13.79 0.29 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 92.20 4.49 5.12 87.71 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.01 0.01 -50.00 -0.02 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Backed by sentiment, further gains at doubt

Australian policymakers are hoping for an economic comeback in the last quarter of the year. Disappointing US data is unlikely to affect much the Fed’s decision on starting tapering. AUD/USD has a mildly bullish potential, but sellers are waiting at higher levels. The Australian dollar managed to post gains against...
U.S. oil futures tally a 7th straight week of gains; natural gas falls for the week

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up almost 5% for the week. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, ended Friday with a loss, pulling prices down for the week after settling Tuesday at their highest in almost 13 years. Tight supplies of both oil and natural gas at the start of the winter heating season had been providing support for both commodities, but news Wednesday that Russia would raise its natural-gas exports to Europe pressured prices for the heating fuel. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3%, to settle at $79.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices up 4.6% from a week ago. November natural gas settled at $5.565 per million British thermal units, down 11 cents, or 2%, on Friday, losing 1% for the week.
Why Are Import Prices Falling While Consumer Prices Are Rising?

I’m feeling pretty dumb these days. Help me out. Here’s my quandary: U.S. apparel import prices are falling, and precipitously from some major suppliers, while the prices paid by consumers for clothing are rising. You may ask, so what? But I wonder if there’s more to the story. Let’s take a look. I’m not surprised to see that prices paid for clothing by consumers in the United States have moved up this year. No wonder when I consider all of the press about knotted supply chains, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, and a lack of shipping and trucking capacity. In fact, consumer apparel...
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks hover near multi-month highs amid demand hopes

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slipped on Thursday, but stayed within close sight of a multi-month high touched in the previous session, buoyed by pockets of aviation demand emerging from some domestic flight routes in the region. Refining profit margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $11.48 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from Wednesday's $13.50 a barrel that was the highest since January 2020. "Jet demand is driven by an increase in flight capacities in Asia and higher demand for kerosene for winter heating," said Daphne Ho, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie. "We see around $3/barrel of potential upside for jet cracks towards the year end, but demand remains below pre-pandemic levels through 2021 and 2022." The jet fuel cracks have surged about 62% in the last month, but were still 35% lower compared with their levels for this time of the year in pre-pandemic 2019, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "Even as conditions in aviation seemingly improve, the near-term outlook is one of caution - new infection waves from the Delta variant continue to loom large alongside derailing airport reopening plans across many markets, while strict border controls still continue to be the norm across most of Asia," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. "This indicates room for further rebound in jet fuel demand in the coming quarters, but require stabilisation in Delta variant infections, and for restrictions to be further eased, before more travel bubble arrangements between lower-risk countries can take shape, allowing for partial recovery in aviation demand." Meanwhile, cracks for 10 ppm gasoil were at $13.52 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, lingering near multi-month highs, while some traders were expecting the industrial fuel to outperform other refined products in the run-up to year-end. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 1.3% to a four-week low of 10.4 million barrels in the week to Oct. 6, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 12.7 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 30% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 396,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 1, versus expectations for a 1 million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal OTHER NEWS - Some of the world's biggest importers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are reducing orders in the face of a 500% price surge within a year, raising concerns among major producers about potential long-term destruction of demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 87.25 -4.76 -5.17 92.01 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.85 0.19 -6.25 -3.04 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 87.35 -4.76 -5.17 92.11 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.75 0.19 -6.46 -2.94 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 87.7 -4.71 -5.10 92.41 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.4 0.24 -9.09 -2.64 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 90.39 -4.93 -5.17 95.32 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.29 0.02 7.41 0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 87.71 -4.94 -5.33 92.65 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.02 0.11 -84.62 -0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EMERGING MARKETS-Jakarta stocks at 10-mth high on tax bill passage, broader Asia gains

* Philippine stocks eye best day since Aug. 25 * Broader Asian equities track global rally * RBI rate decision, U.S jobs data awaited By Harish Sridharan Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit their highest since January on Friday, a day after the country passed a major tax overhaul bill aimed at boosting revenue, while Chinese equity markets rose on their return from a one-week holiday. Asia's emerging market stocks benefited from a rise in global risk appetite as Washington approved legislation to temporarily raise the debt limit and avert a default. Regional currencies, however, weakened as benchmark U.S Treasury yields firmed to their highest since June ahead of a key jobs report in the United States. "The risk-on tone pervading across Asia is driven largely by the development on the U.S. budget deficit," said Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING. Jakarta shares rose as much as 1.3% after the country's parliament approved a law for one of its most ambitious tax overhauls, including raising value-added tax (VAT) next year, a new carbon levy and cancelling a planned corporate tax cut. Analysts at Mizuho noted that there will be some short-term impact from the tax overhaul, especially from the increase in VAT, which will push inflation higher while slowing private consumption. "More fundamentally, these changes are a step in the right direction as they help broaden Indonesia's relatively narrow tax base," they added. Stocks in Manila rallied and were on course to notch their best session in six weeks, while Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore also edged higher. Indian shares rose ahead of the country's central bank meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged to support recovering growth. Market participants were also closely watching out for U.S jobs data, which could provide fresh clues into the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Chinese equities rose 0.3% on their return from a week-long hiatus, with tourism stocks adding 4.2% and leading the way in the domestic bourse. Still, the focus remains on the property sector as investors wait to see if regulators take action to contain the contagion from cash-strapped Evergrande's debt crisis. Meanwhile, currencies in Asia traded flat to lower, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading losses in the region. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.7 basis points at 6.345% ** In the Philippines, top index gainer was BDO Unibank Inc , up 5.17% ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Pudjiadi And Sons Tbk PT, up 24.83% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0412 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.24 -7.71 1.81 2.68 China -0.02 +1.23 0.33 3.08 India +0.00 -2.29 0.43 27.79 Indonesia -0.08 -1.31 0.88 8.26 Malaysia +0.05 -3.83 0.29 -3.77 Philippines +0.14 -4.80 1.37 -1.30 S.Korea -0.26 -8.99 -0.13 2.86 Singapore +0.01 -2.72 0.13 9.19 Taiwan -0.18 +1.71 -0.40 12.99 Thailand -0.35 -11.62 0.33 13.09 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan; editing by Richard Pullin)
Saudi Aramco hits $2T valuation on back of higher oil prices

Saudi Arabia s oil company Aramco reached a $2 trillion valuation as it hit near record levels Wednesday during trading hours.Its market cap value puts Aramco just behind Microsoft and Apple as the world's most valuable company. It comes as crude oil prices climb to over $82 a barrel, the highest in seven years.Demand for energy is picking up, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic's continued toll on travel and other key gas-guzzling sectors.Aramco is mostly owned by the government of Saudi Arabia, with just under 2% of the company publicly listed on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange. Aramco...
Asia follows Wall Street lead with gains

Asian equity markets are to a positive start today after hopes of a US debt ceiling compromise saw Wall Street sharply reverse losses overnight and move into positive territory. The S&P 500 finished 0.41% higher, the Nasdaq closed 0.47% higher, and the Dow Jones ended 0.30% higher overnight. Interestingly, the US rally continues vigorously in Asia, with US index futures staging powerful gains. Nasdaq futures have jumped 0.75% higher, while S&P 500 and Dow futures have climbed by 0.50%. No one wants to be the FOMO-gnome left behind in US markets.
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX gain as Treasury yields retreat, eyes on U.S. data

* South Korea, Taiwan shares up around 2% * Indonesia's rupiah edges 0.1% higher * Chinese markets reopen on Friday Oct 7 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies edged higher on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated on signs of a deal to avert a U.S. federal debt default, calming markets ahead of data that could signal when the Federal Reserve may start tapering. Lower oil prices also supported the currencies of Asia's big oil importers such as South Korea, which alongside the Thai baht and Philippine peso led the region with gains of between 0.2% and 0.4%. Stocks in South Korea and Taiwan both climbed about 2%, providing some respite to a week-long period of losses brought on by inflation fears and supply disruptions. Politicians in Washington appeared close to a temporary deal that would avoid a shutdown of the U.S. government and see an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. That left markets largely awaiting U.S. employment data on Friday for clues as to when the Fed may start to wind down its pandemic-era asset purchases, which could reduce demand for Asia's higher-yielding but riskier assets. "A very strong number on all counts may see the market bring forward expectations of Fed rate hikes, which will be positive for the dollar and keep Asian currencies on the back foot," Khoon Goh, ANZ's head of Asia research said. In September, the Fed said it was likely to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November. Chinese markets, a big directional driver for Asia, will reopen on Friday after a week-long public holiday, improving liquidity, although fears of wider property market woes stemming from the Evergrande crisis could return to the fore. "Chinese market sentiment will also be a crucial driver, and the restart of South-bound flows may lift Hong Kong equities and lift broader Asian sentiment," Wei-Liang Chang, an FX and credit strategist at DBS said. Local media reports earlier this week said the heavily-indebted Chinese property firm will be selling a stake in its property management arm to raise cash as it faces one of the country's largest-ever debt restructurings with more than $300 billion in liabilities. Elsewhere, Indonesian shares dipped, while the rupiah, which backs some of emerging markets highest-yielding debt, edged 0.1% higher. The country's foreign exchange reserves rose in September by about $2.1 billion to a record $146.9 billion, the central bank said. It was one of the currencies in Asia that suffered heavily in the 2013 taper tantrum. Friday will also see a meeting of India's central bank, where policymakers are widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged to support recovering growth. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 2 basis points at 6.33% ** Thai consumer confidence rises in Sept on eased coronavirus curbs Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0647 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.04 -7.29 0.54 0.85 China +0.36 +1.25 0.90 2.74 India +0.23 -2.32 1.10 27.59 Indonesia +0.14 -1.34 -0.11 7.21 Malaysia +0.07 -3.83 0.01 -4.15 Philippines +0.24 -5.31 -1.50 -2.64 S.Korea +0.16 -8.75 1.76 2.99 Singapore +0.08 -2.69 0.89 9.41 Taiwan +0.03 +1.86 1.96 13.45 Thailand +0.41 -11.28 0.91 12.76 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Canadian Dollar to Benefit from Further Oil Price Gains

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6560-1.6680. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.7000-1.7075. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound was seen hovering near multi-week lows against the Canadian Dollar in the wake of a decision by the world's major oil suppliers to expand production by 400K barrels per day per month until at least April.
