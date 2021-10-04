Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums dip, cracks gain further
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday, hurt by weaker deals in the physical market, while the Oct/Nov spread for the fuel grade remained in a backwardated structure. The regional gasoil market, however, is expected to remain supported in the near term, as easing COVID-19 curbs boost industrial and transportation demand in coming months. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF dipped to a more than two-week low of 31 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 34 cents per barrel on Friday. The prompt-month time spread in Singapore, which has gained about 31% in the last two weeks, traded at 47 cents per barrel on Monday. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil surged to $13.75 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a fresh peak since January 2020. They were at $13.29 per barrel at the end of last week. The gasoil cracks have averaged $10.37 per barrel in September, up from an average of $8.43 per barrel in August, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. FOSSIL FUEL DEMAND - Demand for coal and natural gas has exceeded pre-COVID-19 highs with oil not far behind, dealing a setback to hopes the pandemic would spur a faster transition to clean energy from fossil fuels. - Global natural gas shortages, record gas and coal prices, a power crunch in China and a three-year high on oil prices all tell one story - demand for energy has roared back and the world still needs fossil fuels to meet most of those energy needs. - Over three-quarters of global energy demand is still met by fossil fuels with less than a fifth by non-nuclear renewables, according to energy watchdog the International Energy Agency. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two 10 ppm gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, amid consumer pressure for more supply to cool a red hot market. - Oil was steady on Monday ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 86.88 1.76 2.07 85.12 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.04 -0.02 0.66 -3.02 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 86.98 1.76 2.07 85.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.94 -0.02 0.68 -2.92 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 87.28 1.76 2.06 85.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.64 -0.02 0.76 -2.62 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 90.23 1.75 1.98 88.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.31 -0.03 -8.82 0.34 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 87.64 2.03 2.37 85.61 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 -0.01 25.00 -0.04 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
