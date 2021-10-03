McAllen Airport Now Offers Free SPI Shuttle
McAllen International Airport is now offering MFE Destination Connect. The free, luxury shuttle service brings MFE travelers to their next destination in South Padre Island. This new partnership between the airport and SPI creates new connectivity which allows travelers to experience both destinations while visiting. McAllen International Airport currently welcomes travelers from nine nonstop destinations throughout the U.S. and Mexico.valleybusinessreport.com
