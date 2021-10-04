Festivals, art exhibits, and a harvest of family fun. Here are the Top 5 Lehigh Valley October events to check out

The dachshund dog races will be held 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 as part of ArtsQuest's Oktoberfest events. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

No matter what you’re into — whether you’re a foodie, an art lover or looking for family fun — there’s an event for you this month in the Lehigh Valley.

Here’s just a sample of events you’ll want to check out:

Beer, food .... and wiener dogs

Oktoberfest, Oct. 8 to 10 at ArtsQuest’s PNC Plaza, 645 E. First St., Bethlehem.

It’s the second weekend of this popular festival, featuring brew samples, live music and local artisans. Admission is free.

Here are some of the festival’s features.

The Oktoberfest Wiener dog parade (12:30 p.m. both days). Pups in costumes (or just strutting their stuff) will compete for prizes. The parade is free to participate in. No pre-registration is required. You can sign up your dog on the day of the parade beginning at noon at the Oktoberfest Arena.

Speaking of dogs, don’t miss the dachshund dog races, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Registration fee is $20 per dachshund, pre-registered dogs receive a doggie bag featuring pet-themed gifts and special prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners.

Oktoberfest is chock full of delicious beers including seasonal brews from Hofbräu, Schofferhofer, Stella Artois, Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Troegs, Victory, Yuengling, and other craft beers.

As for food, you’ll find many familiar vendors serving up Oktoberfest tastiness including Karl Ehmer, Heidi’s Strudel, Foodstuff and Heaven on a Bun, along with (new this year) Waffle De Lys and delicious dishes from ArtsQuest’s Palette & Pour.

There will be live music and entertainment in seven different venues throughout the festival, including at the Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks on Friday and Saturday nights. Musical acts will include Boat House Row – A Yacht Rock Experience, The Discoteks and Renaissance Orchestra.

Info: steelstacks.org/oktoberfest

Celebrate Lehigh Valley’s grape

Chambourcin Weekend, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10.

It’s time once again to celebrate the Lehigh Valley’s very own grape.

Chambourcin, that dark berry with rich flavor, is grown by all the members of the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail. To celebrate, the trail will hold its annual Chambourcin Weekend, with wineries hosting special events, such as tastings, food pairings and vineyard tours.

Here’s a look at what the wineries have planned:

Black River Farms – Samples of Chambourcin 2018 American or French Oak. Discounts on all Chambourcin bottle sales. Live music both days and goat yoga at 10 a.m. Sunday (tickets required). Reservations recommended – call or visit the winery’s website. black-river-farms.com/home

Blue Mountain Vineyards – Food and wine pairing: Brownie infused with Victoria’s Passion Chambourcin wine and a glass of Victoria’s Passion ($10). bluemountainwine.com

Franklin Hill Vineyards – Live music, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; fall-inspired sangrias available by the glass, pitcher or growler to go. The small bites menu includes loaded nachos, pork sliders, chili bowls with cornbread, chips and salsa, and a gourmet charcuterie board. Exclusively for Chambourcin Weekend the menu will also include spiked pumpkin pudding featuring their signature pumpkin-spiced wine, Potion X. Cocktail of the month is Witch’s Brew, featuring White Witch, Social Still’s spiced rum, will be available by the glass, as will mulled Sir Walter’s Red. franklinhillvineyards.com

Tolino Vineyards – Chambourcin brownie bites made with Chambourcin by Triple M Treats LLC will be featured as part of a wine flight ($10). Choose four wines and receive the brownie bite complimentary. Live music both days. tolinovineyards.com

Vynecrest – Juan’s Annapurna Artisan Bread & Pizza food truck; live music from 1 to 4 pm both days with reservations suggested for seating in the outside tent; wine slushies: Spiced Winter Red and Pumpkin Spice; sangria by the carafe: Prickly Pear Pomegranate, and Peach Mango; Wine of the Month – Chambourcin – 10% off; weekend pairing: “A Friendly Bread” Pecan Cranberry Sourdough toasts with Dietz & Watson brie accompanied by Chambourcin

Info: lehighvalleywinetrail.com

New exhibit at Allentown Art Museum

Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper, opening on Oct. 10

Allentown is the first stop on the tour for “Washi Transformed,” which will present more than 30 highly textured two-dimensional works, sculptures, and installations that explore the potential of this traditional medium.

“Washi Transformed” will feature work by nine contemporary Japanese artists: Hina Aoyama, Eriko Horiki, Kyoko Ibe, Yoshio Ikezaki, Kakuko Ishii, Yuko Kimura, Yuko Nishimura, Takaaki Tanaka, and Ayomi Yoshida. Washi has been used as a base for Japanese calligraphy, painting, and printmaking; but when oiled, lacquered or altered, it can have other applications in architecture, religious ritual, fashion, and art.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 2.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; third Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: $12 for adults; $10 for students and children over 6 years old; children 5 and under, free; everyone free third Thursdays 4 to 8 p.m. and Sundays.

Info: allentownartmuseum.org

A pair of delicious events at the ballpark

Lehigh Valley Food, Wine and Cider Festival, Oct. 16; and Lehigh Valley Craft Beer Festival, Oct. 23, Coca Cola Park, Allentown

First up to the plate: Lehigh Valley Food, Wine and Cider Festiva l, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16

At this event, you can enjoy unlimited cider and wine tastings, as well as live music, games (including the Great Apple Launch) and the chance to purchase cider and wine by the bottle or case. A number of food trucks will be on hand outside the park.

How much: In advance, $35 per person; VIP tickets, $45, which include an extra hour of access starting at 11 a.m. Designated drivers’ tickets, $5. This event sells out typically but if tickets remain they will be $40 at the door.

At the Lehigh Valley Craft Beer Festival, noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, you can enjoy unlimited beer tastings of regional craft brews. Attendees will also receive a commemorative four-ounce tasting mug and enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, on-field games, and more.

How much: $35; $45 for VIP, including one-hour early access. Designated drivers tickets, $5x

Info, tickets: cocacolaparkevents.com

A new spin on ‘Romeo and Juliet’

“Call Me By Any Other Name… Just As Sweet,” Oct. 21-24 at Muhlenberg College.

Muhlenberg College’s theater and dance season is underway, with the return of live performances after a mostly virtual spring season.

The college has a full schedule of performances but in October, you can see a reimagining and queer deconstruction of “Romeo and Juliet.” By using inspirations from Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy,” “Call Me By Any Other Name… Just As Sweet” examines the role of fate and who gets to love, while reimagining the narrative and staking a claim for queer storytelling.

Tickets, info: Regular admission tickets for most shows are $15, while campus tickets are $8. Purchase online at muhlenberg.edu/seeashow or by phone at 484-664-3333. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. and two hours before curtain. Masks are required for all patrons.