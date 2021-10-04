Small Stones Festival of the Arts presents a food and music 'Palooza'

It was a day of music, food and fun, all to benefit the Small Stones Festival of the Arts. On Oct. 2, George Jordan Boulevard behind Great Hall, One Grafton Common, was converted into the Gazebo Palooza, where visitors could sample food from local restaurants, including the Grafton Inn, the Post Office Pub and the Grafton Grill. There was also a chance to bid on a variety of items, as well as listen to local musicians.