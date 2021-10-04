CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Crosswalks in East Austin can now talk to smart cars — to improve pedestrian safety

By Candy Rodriguez
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khjaM_0cGPhixH00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Imagine you’re driving down the road and getting a heads up letting you know there’s a pedestrian waiting to cross.

That’s the goal behind the new pedestrian crosswalk warning system in east Austin.

The City of Austin’s Transportation Department Smart Mobility Office teamed up with TAPCO and Siemens to install the new system on Rosewood Avenue at Angelina and Navasota streets. It’s an area where east Austin native Anthony Martin has seen too many close calls.

“I’ve seen people almost get hit by a car,” Martin said. “He was on a scooter and he went across and the car didn’t see him and almost hit him about a week ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faPiP_0cGPhixH00
Crosswalk sign in east Austin at the intersection of Rosewood Avenue and Angelina Street (KXAN/Candy Rodriguez)

Deadly crashes involving pedestrians in Austin are up 27% compared to this time last year and overall crashes are up 4%. The new warning system aims to reduce the number of crashes by using technology to warn drivers there is a pedestrian nearby ready to cross.

“Around 90% of motor vehicle incidents are caused by human error so we are trying to deploy some of this technology that will increase safety,” Luke Urie the Capital Improvement Progam Manager for the City of Austin said.

Whenever a pedestrian pushes the crosswalk button nearby smart cars will get a signal warning drivers a pedestrian’s ready to cross. For those who don’t own a smart car, drivers will be alerted by flashing lights.

Transportation officials said they’re improving pedestrian safety while using technology as a virtual helping hand.

“We have to move with technology, that’s the way time is moving today,” Martin said. “We can’t stay stuck.”

The pilot program will run for a year and the city plans to release data in the coming months to show how it’s working and could look at trying out the technology in other areas across the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

Rainbow crosswalks going in Monday at downtown Austin intersection

The City of Austin's transportation department announced crews will paint the crosswalks at Bettie Naylor (Fourth) and Colorado Streets as rainbows. The colors will resemble the Progressive Pride flag, which includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color as well as the baby blue, pink and white found on the transgender flag.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Cars#Crosswalks#Traffic Accident#Siemens
KXAN

Police need help finding man who robbed south Austin bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police need help finding a man who robbed a south Austin bank Friday morning. Officers say the robbery took place at the Regions Bank at the Shoppes at Onion Creek just before 10:30 a.m. The bank is located at 11215 Interstate 35. Police say the man entered...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXAN

KXAN

1K+
Followers
376
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy