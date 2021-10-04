CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia runner sexually assaulted on Columbus Riverwalk

By WRBL
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKd4Q_0cGPhgBp00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened on the Riverwalk and are asking for help in identifying the suspect responsible.

According to police, the sexual assault happened on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Police say a woman was running in the area of the Riverwalk near the Civic Center when the assault happened.

North Alabama community grieving officer’s death, angry over shooting suspect’s past

The following is the description of the suspect released by police:

  • Black male (very dark complexion)
  • 5’07” – 5’09” tall, medium to stocky build
  • Bald with no facial hair, in his late 20’s to early 30’s
  • Wearing grey sweatpants and no shirt
  • Suspect may go by the nickname “BLACK”

Anyone with information on this case should contact The Columbus Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 706-225-3400 or Detective S. Wiseman at (706) 225-4381 or email at SWiseman@columbusga.org.
If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 4

Jose Cheatham
4d ago

Lol so this alleged black man was wearing grey sweatpants and no shirt ,bald with no facial hair......So no one saw this easy to spot black man with no shirt on grey sweatpants , bald no facial hair.????;

Reply(2)
2
Related
CBS 42

Diapered toddlers found alone at Alabama gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two toddlers wearing nothing but shirts and diapers were found wandering near a Mobile gas station Thursday morning. Police were called to the Shell gas station at the intersection of University and Old Shell Road after employees found the children unattended. The children were found wearing only shirts and diapers, the […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Tennessee men arrested in Sylacauga following robbery in Georgia

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department has arrested two men from Tennessee after they allegedly took part in a robbery in Georgia over the weekend. According to SPD, officers were sent to Hwy. 280 Saturday afternoon by OnStar regarding a white Buick Encore that the Thomasville Police Department in Georgia was tracking in […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

Trussville woman charged with reckless manslaughter months after allegedly driving drunk, striking man in road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lyndsay Sara Bland, a 31-year-old Trussville woman, is already out on bond after being booked Friday on reckless manslaughter charges. The charges come months after prosecutors say Bland, while driving under the influence, struck and killed 29-year-old Enrique Edward Millan, Jr., who witnesses said was sitting in the middle of […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 42

Baby shot in Fairfield, Jefferson County deputies investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A baby girl is in the hospital after being struck by gunfire while she was in a car in Fairfield Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 300 block of 62nd Street at 4:30 p.m. regarding a report of someone who had been shot. Deputies […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in Center Point homicide

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a homicide in Center Point Friday. Terrell Maurice Watts, 39, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. and charged with capital murder. According to jail records, Watts had previously been arrested in August on burglar, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
CENTER POINT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Wrbl#Sex Crimes Unit#Vacs
CBS 42

3-vehicle crash kills 46-year-old Talladega man, injures 2 others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash involving three vehicles has claimed the life of one man and injured two others. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that at approximately 6:34 p.m. Thursday, a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Lincoln resident Kelvin Parez Groce, 48, struck a 2003 Ford Windstar and 2017 Toyota Rav 4. The […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Teachers and co-workers remember Hoover flood victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood and Birmingham community is mourning the loss of two 23-year-olds that were killed in flash flooding Wednesday night. Latin Marie Hill and Myles Jared Butler were found Thursday morning in a submerged car by the Hoover Dive Team after crews spent hours the previous night searching for the vehicle, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
CBS 42

Critical missing person in Birmingham found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In an update, the Birmingham Police Department announced that the missing person has been located safe. The Birmingham Police Department was asking the public for help in locating a critical missing person. Maurice Emmitt Stollenwerck, 42, was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Explosive damages apartment complex in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Officials say an explosive packed with nails went off at an affordable housing complex in Selma, injuring no one but causing extensive damage to a building. City officials say someone threw a makeshift device into a residence at Rangedale Apartments around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing a fire. Video shows investigators working […]
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office gets new patrol boat

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has a new patrol boat they can use for water rescue and flood emergencies on the Tombigbee River. Sheriff Todd Hall says it is an older vessel built in the early 90’s but has been fully restored and is ready to hit the water. “Unfortunately, during […]
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 women killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-459 in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-459 in Bessemer resulted in the deaths of two women Thursday morning. According to the Bessemer Police Department, the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes near mile marker 6. Both victims were in separate vehicles. Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates released the identities […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

1K+
Followers
386
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy